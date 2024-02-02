(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Kurwai, Madhya Pradesh Feb 2, 2024

Tiger N Woods Unveils Retreat for Nature Enthusiasts in Pench National Park

Tiger N Woods is one of the best and most trusted eco-resort. It is situated in the forest of Pench Tiger Reserve and is just a kilometer away from the famous tourist place Touria Safari Gate. We have been serving our guests for the past 14 years with excitement and passion.

Tiger N Woods resort is a collection of 14 rooms, 10 Wooden Machaans ,4 Tiger Suites, a multi-cuisine restaurant, a Bar, and much more. These and the other facilities work together to make people feel the luxury of the resort and all of it being surrounded by tall trees makes the vibe of the jungle all the more enjoyable.

Premier Accommodations:

Our best rooms are equipped with a private Pool, Some of the best rooms that we have are Tiger Suites and even better Wooden Machaans which make living in the middle of the jungle even more exciting and adventurous.

Exquisite Dining Experience:

Tiger N Woods is one of the best places to Eat In Pench, because of the multi-cuisine restaurant that we have. Our chefs are well experienced and skilled serve not only Indian, Continental, and Oriental cuisine but also can customize their menus to your dietary requirement.

Tailored Packages and Tariffs:

We offer tailored packages and prices as per the requirements of the guests. You can even visit our website to explore the price options for Pench jungle safari and you can even connect with and book directly with our website or through a call.

Unmatched Amenities and Services:

You can enjoy different activities and visit places near Pench National Park, Pench Tiger Reserve, Pachdhar Pottery Village, Totladoh Dam Ramtek, and Kohka Lake. you can learn about these places on our website

Conclusion:

With our increased online presence now, you can seamlessly book the rooms with our website getting the best deals and prices when compared to others. You can contact us for customized packages.

Contact info

Address: Near Touria Gate Village Avarghani, Kurai, Madhya Pradesh, India

Contact no.: +91 8888399166, +91 7999220659

