Turkiye Tourism: Record Indicators Of 2023 And Targets For Current Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye, one of the world's leading tourism regions, continued its successful development in this field and received 56.7 million foreign visitors in 2023, a 10% increase compared to a year ago.

According to the information released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry of Turkiye, the country's tourism income increased by 17% year-on-year to 54.3 billion dollars, and the average spending of visitors per night reached 99 dollars. These are the highest figures for the country in terms of the number of foreign visitors and tourism revenues.

Record tourism demand

Sea, sand, and sun-in addition to unique opportunities for beach tourism, Turkiye, which is among the most popular destinations in Europe in terms of culture, art, gastronomy, cycling, and religious tourism-has set a record for 2023. The country aims to attract 60 million tourists in 2024 and generate 60 billion dollars in tourism revenue. Turkiye, which prefers market diversity within the framework of tourism strategies, will continue its activities in the current strategic markets by focusing on new target markets this year.

The first country to sign a protocol with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council

Behind Turkiye's tourism success lies a strategic and visionary policy aimed at creating an attractive environment for visitors. Thanks to this policy, tourism has become a more sustainable and inclusive field. Turkiye became the first country in the world to agree with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) at the government level in 2022 and implement it as a sector requirement.

The Turkiye Sustainable Tourism Program, which is the result of the cooperation agreement signed with GSTC, also creates trust and confidence among visitors. With this program, Turkiye offers a variety of sustainable experiences, including eco-friendly accommodations, cycling, and trekking activities, all aimed at creating a deeper connection between the country's heritage and the people who preserve it.

Year-round, versatile travel

Known for its unique geographic location, being surrounded by the blue sea on three sides, and its historical richness, Turkiye stands out as a year-round versatile travel paradise. Taking bold steps to showcase its tourism assets to the world, the country attracts visitors with an extraordinary variety of products, including wonderful city tours, sporting activities, international events, and festivals.

However, Turkiye's tourism offers are not limited to its popular destinations. The country's charm extends beyond the well-known attractions to include archaeological wonders. To ensure the continuity of the cultural heritage, numerous archaeological excavations and restoration projects are carried out to preserve these archaeological gems. Turkiye, which is a pioneer in this field, has increased its archaeological projects to 720 in 2023. Reaching 750 projects in 2024 will strengthen the country's leadership in cultural heritage protection. Moreover, the country enchants visitors by lighting up famous archaeological sites for nighttime walks, turning these historical treasures into breathtaking spectacles under the evening sky. Places such as Ephesus in Izmir, Hierapolis in Denizli, Patara and Side in Antalya not only showcase Turkiye's historical heritage but also provide unique opportunities for visitors to make a closer and more magical connection with the country's rich cultural heritage.