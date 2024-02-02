Turkiye Tourism: Record Indicators Of 2023 And Targets For Current Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye, one of the world's leading tourism regions, continued
its successful development in this field and received 56.7 million
foreign visitors in 2023, a 10% increase compared to a year
ago.
According to the information released by the Culture and Tourism
Ministry of Turkiye, the country's tourism income increased by 17%
year-on-year to 54.3 billion dollars, and the average spending of
visitors per night reached 99 dollars. These are the highest
figures for the country in terms of the number of foreign visitors
and tourism revenues.
Record tourism demand
Sea, sand, and sun-in addition to unique opportunities for beach
tourism, Turkiye, which is among the most popular destinations in
Europe in terms of culture, art, gastronomy, cycling, and religious
tourism-has set a record for 2023. The country aims to attract 60
million tourists in 2024 and generate 60 billion dollars in tourism
revenue. Turkiye, which prefers market diversity within the
framework of tourism strategies, will continue its activities in
the current strategic markets by focusing on new target markets
this year.
The first country to sign a protocol with the Global
Sustainable Tourism Council
Behind Turkiye's tourism success lies a strategic and visionary
policy aimed at creating an attractive environment for visitors.
Thanks to this policy, tourism has become a more sustainable and
inclusive field. Turkiye became the first country in the world to
agree with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) at the
government level in 2022 and implement it as a sector
requirement.
The Turkiye Sustainable Tourism Program, which is the result of
the cooperation agreement signed with GSTC, also creates trust and
confidence among visitors. With this program, Turkiye offers a
variety of sustainable experiences, including eco-friendly
accommodations, cycling, and trekking activities, all aimed at
creating a deeper connection between the country's heritage and the
people who preserve it.
Year-round, versatile travel
Known for its unique geographic location, being surrounded by
the blue sea on three sides, and its historical richness, Turkiye
stands out as a year-round versatile travel paradise. Taking bold
steps to showcase its tourism assets to the world, the country
attracts visitors with an extraordinary variety of products,
including wonderful city tours, sporting activities, international
events, and festivals.
However, Turkiye's tourism offers are not limited to its popular
destinations. The country's charm extends beyond the well-known
attractions to include archaeological wonders. To ensure the
continuity of the cultural heritage, numerous archaeological
excavations and restoration projects are carried out to preserve
these archaeological gems. Turkiye, which is a pioneer in this
field, has increased its archaeological projects to 720 in 2023.
Reaching 750 projects in 2024 will strengthen the country's
leadership in cultural heritage protection. Moreover, the country
enchants visitors by lighting up famous archaeological sites for
nighttime walks, turning these historical treasures into
breathtaking spectacles under the evening sky. Places such as
Ephesus in Izmir, Hierapolis in Denizli, Patara and Side in Antalya
not only showcase Turkiye's historical heritage but also provide
unique opportunities for visitors to make a closer and more magical
connection with the country's rich cultural heritage.
