Azerbaijan's Embassy In China Sets Up Polling Station

In accordance with the Election Code, a polling station was
established at the embassy of our country in the People's Republic
of China in connection with the extraordinary presidential
elections scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.
The members, secretaries, and chairman of the precinct election
commission were elected. Azerbaijani citizens living in China or on
a long-term foreign mission will be able to vote at the polling
station established in the embassy from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
local time on February 7. Citizens of Azerbaijan who have reached
the age of 18 and have the right to vote will be able to
participate in elections with a valid passport or ID card of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Precinct Election Commission is fully prepared for the
organisation of presidential elections in accordance with the
requirements of the legislation. All necessary work has been done
to educate our citizens who have consular registration in China
about the presidential elections. Thus, our citizens who are
registered at the consulate have been informed about their
participation in the elections. In addition, the announcement was
posted on the embassy's official website, and social network
accounts, as well as in the groups of our compatriots in the
"Wechat" messenger program. In addition to our citizens living in
this country, voters with the suffrage right who will be in Beijing
on that day for various reasons will be able to vote in the station
created at the Azerbaijani Embassy in China.
It should be noted that 49 polling stations were established in
37 countries in order to ensure the voting rights of Azerbaijani
citizens living outside the country or on long-term foreign
missions in the extraordinary presidential elections.
