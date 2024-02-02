Meat-Based Flavors Market Report By Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Opportunities By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meat-Based Flavors Market Size

The market analysis into type, flavor, application, and region. By type, market is bifurcated into natural meat-based flavor and artificial meat-based flavor

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Popularity in recent years, and this trend has affected the meat flavor market. One of the main reasons for this trend is growth in consumer interest in exploring new, exotic flavors from around the globe. These include flavors such as Korean barbecue, Mexican asada, and Indian tandoori, all of which are popular meat flavors. This has led to increase in demand for meat seasoning products with international flavors, thereby strengthening the market growth.

The meat-based flavors market analysis into type, flavor, application, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into natural meat-based flavor and artificial meat-based flavor. As per flavor, the market is divided into chicken, beef, pork, turkey, fish & seafood, and others. Depending on application, the market is classified into baked goods, soups & sauces, savory, ready meals, processed meat, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

By type, the natural meat-based flavor segment accounted for more than 60.9% of the market share in terms of revenue in 2021. This growth is attributed to the fact that natural meat-based flavors are used to enhance the flavor & aroma of various foods, especially meat products. Natural meat flavors are obtained by processing meat or meat products through various methods such as fermentation, enzymatic hydrolysis, or extraction, and contain compounds that give them their unique taste & aroma, reuslts in meat-based flavors market opportunities.

As per application, the soups & sauces segment led the market by accounting for more than 29.4% of the market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Soups & sauces are essential components of the meat-based flavor market, as they are used to enhance the flavor and texture of meat dishes, and are used in various forms such as stews, and roasts results in meat-based flavors market trends.

Key findings of the study

By type, the natural meat-based flavor segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5%, in revenue terms, during the meat-based flavors market forecast period.

Depending on flavor, the chicken segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

As per application, the ready meal segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from to 2031.

