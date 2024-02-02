Out On Bail, Three Habitual Thieves Rob Kerala Liquor Outlet And Get Sent Back To Jail

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (IANS) Three habitual thieves, released from a jail on bail on Monday evening, were up to their usual criminal activities in a matter of hours, and were back behind bars on Friday after being nabbed for breaking open a state-owned liquor outlet in the state capital, police said.

According to the Palode Police station Sub Inspector Nisarudheen, the three,who were released on bail on Monday, did not go to their homes that day.

"Instead they reached the outlet of the state-owned liquor depot at Palode. They broke open the outlet and decamped with liquor bottles. The police, when it came to know of this, started a probe and the three were nabbed based on scientific investigation," he said.

The three were identified as Sajeer, Vishnu, and Babu.

"All of them have multiple cases registered against them and are habitual offenders," Nisarudheen said.

