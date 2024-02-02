(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Million Dollar Dinner

hosted by André Farr will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday February 10, 2024, the evening before the Big Game. This ultra-exclusive fete will take place during a complete buyout of Picasso, one of the most elegant and renowned restaurants in the world, inside the Bellagio.

In keeping with an unswerving standard of excellence, this event is curated specifically for influential leaders in sports, entertainment, and business. High level discussion at the dinner will include: Leadership, Representation, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Sports and Entertainment industry as well trending topics CTE, NIL, and AI.

"I am honored to annually host dynamic and accomplished Black leaders of

the global intersection of sports, entertainment, and business. The Million Dollar Dinner is truly a

collaboration and celebration of the most talented and erudite executives, entrepreneurs and educators focused on advancing creativity,

innovation and sustainability in a fertile setting of word-class elegance and style," Andre Farr explains.

Guests of The Million Dollar Dinner will experience a VIP view of the Fountains of Bellagio, as well as a 5-course culinary masterpiece curated by 2x James Beard award-winning Chef Julian Serrano, owner of Picasso, a AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star rated restaurant.

In addition to Antonio Pierce receiving the Leader of the Year Award, Vada O. Manager will be presented with the Executive Lifetime Achievement

Award.

Vada, a Fortune 500 corporate director, serves on the Board of Directors for Ashland and

Valvoline Inc. and has served as a key executive for Nike and Levi Strauss.

He is President and Chief Executive Officer of Manager Global Holding LLC.

"The intimacy of this dinner brings everyone closer. It serves as a connector across generations to do the work that still needs to be done to bring about greater equity and opportunity in sport and business. Given that atmosphere and past recipients, taking the award home is rewardingly humbling." – Ken Shropshire, Professor Emeritus and Director of Wharton Coalition for Equity and Opportunity

"Andre Farr addresses the pressing question: how do we affect change and how do we change the power dynamic in our industry? Andre's annual gathering brings together iconic sages like Ken Shropshire and young lions like Lamar Cardinez to connect and fellowship in a powerful room of dynamic industry leaders. The conversation is inspired and I was honored and humbled to be part of such a dynamic evening..." – William C. Rhoden, Award-winning Author and Journalist, New York Times and ESPN

"Andre Farr has created an annual event at Super Bowl that brings together and honors some of the most prominent Black leaders across various areas including education, sports, business, and entertainment. This was my first year attending the Super Bowl Executive Dinner and I definitely intend for it not to be my last." – Larry Miller, Chairman, Jordan Brand Advisory Board

"The Super Bowl Executive Dinner is literally the tide that lifts culture and community.

My intentions and actions through the art of storytelling in directing and producing is to bring healing and humanity to communities that are often invisible.

This is my purpose.

So, I was honored to join conversations and be inspired by the eclectic, like-minded group of excellent Black business leaders and executives of sport and entertainment that hold a significant amount of cultural capital in the community." – Anthony Hemingway

Presenting Sponsor:

Executive Member Group (EMG)

is a private member organization whose mission is to foster business, develop partnerships and create a micro-market economy for minority entrepreneurs and business leaders.



EMG members are committed to collaborate, share access, and aggregate resources in order to fulfill our mission of ascended business innovation and sustainability. This exclusive group of dynamic leaders engages primarily in the areas of education, law, medicine, real estate, sports, entertainment, fashion, media and technology.

