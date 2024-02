The Shyft Group Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOVI, Mich., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the“Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for ecommerce-driven parcel delivery, as well as the broader commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, will announce its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results prior to the market opening on Thursday, February 22, 2024. A conference call and webcast will begin at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

Teleconference and webcast access:

A listen-only presentation, supporting materials, and replay of the presentation will be available at:

The conference call can be accessed by telephone with the conference ID provided below:

Dial-In Number: 844-868-8845 (Domestic) or 412-317-6591 (International) Conference ID: 10179224



About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and ServicesTM and Shyft Specialty VehiclesTM. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue ArcTM EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red DiamondTM Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract ManufacturingTM. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.

