Flsmidth To Deliver A Dry Grinding Solution To An Iron Ore Pellet Plant In Oman

The Oman-based mining company Vulcan Pelletizing has placed an order for a range of FLSmidth mineral processing technologies to be installed at their upcoming pelletization plant. The technologies will both reduce water usage and drive operational efficiency.

With water being a scarce resource in the Middle East, dry grinding is well-suited to minimize its consumption as well as drive operational efficiency when downstream processing does not require water.

FLSmidth has a long-standing history in supplying dry grinding solutions and has a market-leading position with over 80 sites operating more than 150 FLSmidth dry grinding mills and air separators on various ores, including gold, nickel, lead, zinc, phosphate and iron ore. Our dry grinding portfolio was further strengthened through the Mining Technologies acquisition.

Reducing water is a key focus area for this customer and one of the key reasons for having chosen FLSmidth's well-proven, dry grinding technologies. This order includes the delivery of two dry grinding mills, a wet grinding ball mill as well as high efficiency air separators, hydrocyclones and pumps. The equipment is due to be delivered during 2025.

“Sustainable mining is not only a matter of reducing CO2 emissions. Reducing water usage in mineral processing stands at the forefront of technologies requested by miners, particularly in water stressed regions and where downstream processing also is dry. This order confirms both our broad, market-leading position within dry grinding as well as supports our MissionZero ambition”, comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.

