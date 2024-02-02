Mohan Babu Welcomes Telangana’S Decision To Institute Gaddar Awards

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 2 (IANS) Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu has welcomed the decision of the Telangana government to institute state Gaddar awards after revolutionary balladeer, late Gaddar.

He commended the state government and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for the decision saying that this a testament to their commitment to cultural recognition.

"Special applause to my brother Sri. Gaddar, whose soul-stirring songs have become anthems of change. His songs serve as a catalyst for societal transformation, sparking conversations and inspiring minds,” he posted on X.

"Truly, the GADDAR awards rightfully honor his impactful efforts and sacrifices, weaving a harmonious revolution through the power of music. Personally it s very proud moment for me," he added, posting a file picture where he is seen felicitating Gaddar.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on January 31 that Nandi awards for excellence in Telugu cinema will be revived and will be named Gaddar who passed away recently. He made the announcement at a programme organised by the state government to pay tributes to Gaddar on his birth anniversary.

The Gaddar awards will be given every year on January 31 to poets, artists and film personalities. A Revanth Reddy said film personalities who met him demanded that Nandi awards be revived. Nandi awards were last announced in 2017 and there have been demands from Telugu film industry to revive them.

--IANS

ms/vd