2Nd Test: Jaiswal's Unbeaten 179 Propels India To A Commanding 336/6 Against England On Day 1 (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, Feb 2 (IANS) It was surely a day to remember for young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who toiled hard for 93 overs to score his highest Test score of 179 off 257 deliveries but a couple of late strikes by their spinners helped England fight back into the match at the end of Day 1 of the second Test at Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

At the end of the day, India have put up a score of 336 for 6 in 93 overs, thanks to Jaiswal's pure Test batting effort as he batted through the 93 overs, showing a precocious variety of Test-match gears to finish unbeaten on 179 showing good balance between defence and attack.

This is Jaiswal's second Test hundred and his second big hundred too: his previous best was a lovely, unhurried 171 on debut in Dominica against West Indies. When play was called off for the day, Jaiswal was batting on 179 with Ravichandran Ashwin keeping him company on 5.

India trail England 0-1 in the five-match series after losing the first match in Hyderabad.

As the day unfolded, it was the young England spinner, Shoaib Bashir, who marked his Test debut with a poised display of his skills, claiming two wickets and adding a layer of composure to England's arsenal. Amidst the challenge of a tough day in the field, England stood defiant, refusing to succumb to the pressure that has often plagued visiting teams in such conditions.

The star of the day, however, was Jaiswal, whose sublime innings of 179 not out off 257 balls became the cornerstone of India's resurgence. From the very first stroke, a fearless slap for four off Joe Root's initial delivery, to the towering six that marked his second Test century and first on home soil, Jaiswal showcased a class that set him apart.

As the day wore on, even cramps couldn't deter him, and he surpassed his previous Test best with a sweetly struck sixth six off Rehan Ahmed's leg spin. In contrast, the rest of India's batting line-up presented a mixed bag, with six dismissals between scores of 14 and 34. The danger of repeating the shortcomings seen in Hyderabad loomed, where multiple batters reached double figures but failed to deliver the knockout blow. Jaiswal, however, stood as the exception, refusing to pull any punches.

The lop-sided nature of England's attack, featuring three spinners and the seasoned campaigner James Anderson, unfolded as a gutsy display. The 41-year-old veteran, back in action after Ashes struggles, showcased an ageless exhibition of cut and guile. Dismissing Shubman Gill for his 691st wicket, Anderson's influence reverberated across 17 overs, leaving an indelible mark on a day that balanced on the precipice of promise and challenge.

India will be particularly disappointed with how they lost wickets No. 5 and 6, Axar Patel fell to Bashir and K.S Bharat caught at backward point to Ahmed while failing to keep a square cut down.

Brief scores:

India 336/6 in 93 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 179 not out, Shubman Gill 34; Rehan Ahmed 2-61, Shoaib Bashir 2-100) against England.

