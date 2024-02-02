Cox Automotive's Vinsolutions And Forddirect Join Forces To Better Serve Ford Dealers And Lincoln Retailers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive's VinSolutions has become a data integration partner in FordDirect's CRM Choice program.



Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers will be able to gain access to FordDirect data directly within VinSolutions CRM to maximize sales and optimize leads.

The integrations will include key elements, such as inventory, incentives, and private offers. Cox Automotive will showcase VinSolutions CRM at the 2024 NADA Show in Las Vegas.

"We are very excited for our Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers who are currently utilizing the VinSolutions CRM. We know our integrations will add significant benefits," said Dean Stoneley, CEO FordDirect.

"The Cox Automotive and FordDirect relationship benefits Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers," said Tracy Noonan Fred, SVP of Dealer Solutions at Cox Automotive. "The result is better experiences for the consumer and for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers."

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders, and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear CapitalTM, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook, or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

About FordDirect

FordDirect provides digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively to Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan.

