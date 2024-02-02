Growing Our Future Podcast Host Aaron Alejandro Interviews Martial Artist Tuhon Harley Elmore

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elmore Discusses His Journey to Becoming a Successful Businessman, Tuhon and Martial Artist

Beverly Hills, CA, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing Our Future podcast host Aaron Alejandro sits down with a special guest, Tuhon Harley Elmore, and they discuss the topic of“Are You a Warrior?” Elmore is not only a successful businessman, but also an accomplished martial artist and a true American warrior.

Alejandro begins by saying,“If we want to know what the future is, we have to grow it,” and then asks,“how do we grow the future?” And his answer is simple, yet a difficult task: You have to plant seeds in the minds of young people so they can grow to be great Americans and great leaders in our communities.

Alejandro asks his normal starting question: What are you grateful for today? Elmore responds with the people in his life, the tribe he has been able to build and how close they have become.“Things come and go, opportunities come and go, businesses come and go ... but people,” Elmore says, and when you invest in them and they invest in you, where you can come to a mindset and philosophy that everyone comes together to accomplish greater things ... that is a powerful thing.“I think it's the best force multiplier we can have is to invest in other people,” Elmore says.

Alejandro shares his excitement about this unique episode, as Elmore's words and presence have deeply intrigued him since their first encounter. Together, they aim to explore various topics and provide valuable insights and experiences. Elmore shares his captivating journey through his life, highlighting the significant milestones and key influences that shaped him into the person he is today.

From growing up on a farm in rural Arkansas, where he was raised on his grandfather's farm, he became motivated in martial arts, as“a way to stand up for myself,” he says. He practiced in his grandfather's hay barn in the beginning, and then he eventually started professional training and became a black belt martial artist. He trained with various leaders in the field, and is proud of the work he was able to do, the learning and training he was able to accomplish with professionals in the field.

He has just celebrated his 23rd anniversary of his Warrior's Way Martial Arts in Wichita Falls, Texas, and they have trained about 10,000 members. Alejandro says that he has learned from Elmore since they have been friends for so long, and said one thing that he learned most, is if you want to learn to be the best, you have to learn from the best. And that has stayed with him over the years, because there is an importance of training with the best.

Elmore shares his passion for martial arts and its profound impact on his personal growth and mindset. Elmore emphasizes the importance of surrounding oneself with the right people, acknowledging that his tribe and the strong bonds he formed have been instrumental in his success. He attributes the growth and reach of his organization to the unity and support of his close-knit community.“That's what teaching is all about ... carrying on to the next generation all those insanely valuable lessons that build not just the people, but the society,” Elmore says about his stewardship of his students and his philosophy as a leader.

Alejandro expands on Elmore's views on expanding your community and tribe of leaders, saying that his role in the Texas FFA is to make doors bigger for students so they have more opportunities.

