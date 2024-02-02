Guardian 365® To Provide Affordable Cybersecurity Solutions To Scholarbuys Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forsyte Guardian 365® , a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with ScholarBuys , a renowned technology solutions provider for educational institutions. This collaboration aims to bolster cybersecurity measures within the education sector by offering Guardian 365®'s cutting-edge technologies to ScholarBuys members at affordable rates.



As educational institutions increasingly rely on digital platforms and face evolving cyber threats, the partnership between Guardian 365® and ScholarBuys is poised to fortify their cybersecurity defenses. Guardian 365®'s comprehensive cybersecurity platform, providing 24x7x365 detection, protection and response, will be a key asset in ensuring the security of sensitive data and digital infrastructure in educational settings.



Highlights of the Guardian 365® and ScholarBuys partnership include:



Tailored Cybersecurity Solutions for Education: Guardian 365® will collaborate with ScholarBuys members to provide tailored cybersecurity solutions that address the unique challenges faced by educational institutions, down to their geographic region.



Enhanced Security for Digital Learning Environments: As educational institutions continue to embrace digital learning platforms, Guardian 365®'s technology will play a pivotal role in safeguarding these environments. The partnership will focus on ensuring a secure and resilient digital learning experience for students and educators alike.



Cost-Effective Cybersecurity Solutions: ScholarBuys' commitment to providing cost-effective technology solutions aligns seamlessly with Guardian 365®'s mission to make advanced cybersecurity accessible. This partnership will offer educational institutions scalable and budget-friendly cybersecurity solutions tailored to their specific needs.



The Guardian 365® and ScholarBuys partnership signifies a shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity in the education sector, ensuring a secure and resilient digital learning environment for all stakeholders.



About Guardian 365®:



Guardian 365® is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to safeguarding organizations against evolving cyber threats. Guardian 365® offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services tailored to the unique needs of various industries, offering on-demand, one-stop-shop for security management 24x7x365.



About ScholarBuys:



ScholarBuys is a trusted technology solutions provider specializing in delivering innovative and cost-effective technology solutions to educational institutions. With a focus on empowering learning environments, ScholarBuys provides a range of products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of the education sector.

Katlan Bennett

Forsyte I.T. Solutions

+1 410-507-7597

email us here