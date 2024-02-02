Jammu-Srinagar Highway Partially Opened

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 2 (IANS) After remaining closed for a day due to shooting stones triggered by rains and snow between Ramsoo and Banihal, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been partially opened for vehicular traffic, officials said on Friday.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW partially restored, stranded vehicles are being cleared," the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

"Commuters are advised to drive cautiously, as part of road near Sherbibi is single lane and also slippery at number of places."

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, used by trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles.

