Bizkonnect Is Helping Businesses With Techkonnect For Targeted Engagement With Top IT Firms

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, Maharashtra, November 20, 2023 - BizKonnect, a leading provider of business intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the launch of TechKonnect for Zoho CRM on Zoho Marketplace. It is a revolutionary self-service portal that offers unparalleled insights into the intricate organizational frameworks of global IT giants



TechKonnect, a brainchild of BizKonnect, introduces a transformative platform providing actionable org charts, unlocking the blueprint of the world's foremost tech companies. Besides, after integration with Zoho CRM, it has become a lot easier for B2B marketers to generate dynamic and personalized tech company-based org charts .

1. Company-Based Insights: Dive deep into the hierarchical intricacies of global IT giants, understanding their organizational structure effortlessly.



2. Actionable Intelligence: Unlock actionable insights empowering businesses with strategic decision-making capabilities.



3. Real-Time Updates: Stay in sync with dynamic shifts and changes within these tech giants' organizational landscapes



4. User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive and easy-to-navigate platform ensuring a seamless user experience.



TechKonnect isn't just about revealing organizational charts; it's about empowering businesses with actionable intelligence. As a repository of tech company-based org charts it will help businesses with customized and actionable insights into their prospective top IT companies, enabling them to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.



TechKonnect is backed by BizKonnect's years of experience in providing innovative business intelligence solutions to companies worldwide. With TechKonnect integration with Zoho CRM, the platform is now available for businesses of all sizes and industries. To learn more and sign up for a free trial, visit the BizKonnect website today.



About BizKonnect:



BizKonnect is a leading provider of cutting-edge business intelligence solutions, committed to empowering businesses with actionable insights to fuel growth and innovation.

