Hodusoft Participating At 4Th Digital CX Summit 2024 To Showcase Cutting-Edge Communication Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) HoduSoft, one of the well-renowned UC Solutions providers is all set to participate in Digital Customer Experience Confex & Awards 2024. With the intent to help businesses revamp their CX by reshaping their strategies in today's digital ecosystem, the event brings together industry experts, CX leaders, and innovators. By participating in this event, HoduSoft aims to showcase its innovative communication solutions, designed to help businesses strengthen their customer experience strategies and improve their business outcomes.

Digital CX is an esteemed event that provides a platform to learn about the best CX practices supported by the latest tech innovations.

Event Details:

Name: 4th Digital Customer Experience Confex & Awards 2024

Date: 7th February 2024

Location: Mumbai, India

HoduSoft Participants:

Kartik Khambhati (Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer)

Mayur Mehta (Business Development Manager)

Key Highlights of HoduSoft Participation in Digital Customer Experience Summit 2024

Being a leading participant in the Digital CX Summit 2024, HoduSoft experts will be presenting live demonstrations of its advanced communication solutions, showcasing how businesses can enhance customer engagement and take customer experience to new heights.

HoduCC- Call and Contact Center Software

HoduPBX- IP PBX Software

HoduBlast- Voice and SMS Broadcasting Software

By connecting with HoduSoft professionals at this event, attendees can look forward to experiencing next-gen communication solutions that are designed to reshape the landscape of business communication. Moreover, through live demonstrations, they can understand the power and capabilities of HoduSoft's advanced communication solutions. The experts will be available to explain how HoduSoft can help businesses improve their customer experience and overall productivity.

"We are thrilled and proud to participate in the Digital CX event,ï¿1⁄2 said Kartik Khambhati (the Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer) at HoduSoft. ï¿1⁄2This event is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase how HoduSoft is contributing towards helping businesses in improving customer engagement and overall experience. With our modular solutions, businesses can choose the features and functionalities that they require as per their business needs. Our team of experts believes in creating solutions that assist businesses to stay ahead in todayï¿1⁄2s ever-evolving digital landscape.ï¿1⁄2

Kartik Khambhati further added, ï¿1⁄2We are also expecting fruitful networking and collaboration opportunities with industry leaders, experts, and professionals. Lastly, I would like to encourage attendees to connect with our experts to learn about our products and discuss collaboration opportunities to build mutually beneficial relationships.ï¿1⁄2

For more information about HoduSoftï¿1⁄2s advanced communication solutions, please visit

About Us:

HoduSoft is one of the leading unified communications solutions providers in the world. It is widely known for offering quality products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses with reliable, feature-rich communication solutions that enhance efficiency and improve customer experience.

Contact Information:

HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.

Kartik Khambhati

707-708-4638





Company :-Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Kartik Khambhati

Phone :-17077084638