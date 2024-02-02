Swiggy Appoints Ashwath Swaminathan As Chief Growth & Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, February 01, 2024: Swiggy today announced a significant addition to its senior leadership team with the appointment of Ashwath Swaminathan as Chief Growth & Marketing Officer. Ashwath will be responsible for building and executing Swiggy\'s growth and marketing strategy designed to engage new and returning customers, driving innovation, and exploring strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position.



Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO of Swiggy, said, \"Ashwath brings with him the right experience and a strong track record of strengthening consumer brands and growth marketing through data-driven insights and strategic collaborations. He joins Swiggy at a time of unprecedented opportunity, and we\'re excited by the critical role he will play in bringing our mission of unparalleled convenience to life\".



Ashwath Swaminathan, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Swiggy said, \"Swiggy is a well-loved and fast-growing brand. I look forward to helping elevate the Swiggy brand for the next chapter of innovation and growth and make it an iconic brand by offering unparalleled convenience to urban Indians .\"



Prior to joining Swiggy, Ashwath served as the Vice President of the Oral Care & Deodorants business at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). With over two decades of experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge in consumer insights, marketing, and business innovation across categories such as tea, coffee, makeup, skincare, oral care & deodorants. His impressive track record at HUL includes leading the development of the green tea category, accelerating Lakme\'s growth by making it a purpose-led future-fit brand and delivering high growth on oral care to make HUL a strong no.2 player.



Swiggy has further fortified its leadership team with key appointments, welcoming industry experts to pivotal roles. The recent additions include Anirban Roy - VP - Growth, Revenue & Category, Swiggy instamart and Dipak Krishnamani - VP Swiggy Mall.





About Swiggy:



Founded in 2014, Swiggy is India\'s leading on-demand convenience platform with a vision to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience. It connects consumers to over 280,000 restaurant partners in hundreds of cities. Its quick commerce grocery service instamart is present in over 25 cities. Swiggy\'s latest addition, Dineout, offers users experiences in high-use categories like dining out and events in over 20 cities across the country. Using innovative technology, Swiggy provides a hassle-free, fast, and reliable delivery experience. Every order delivered by Swiggy\'s delivery executives, ensures a host of customer-centric features like lightning-fast delivery, no minimum order value, live order tracking, and 24/7 customer support.

