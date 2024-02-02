Bundestag Approves State Budget That Includes Almost EUR 7.6B In Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Members of the German Bundestag have approved the state budget for 2024 in its second and third reading.

As many as 388 MPs of the ruling coalition voted in favor, while 279 MPs voted against, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

This year, the German government's spending is projected at EUR 476.81 billion. Net borrowings expected to amount to EUR 39.03 billion.

The document envisages about EUR 7.6 billion for military assistance to Ukraine.

As reported, the budget was supposed to be adopted earlier but the Federal Constitutional Court ruled on November 15, 2023 that the first draft proposed by the government was inconsistent and ordered the ruling coalition to revise the document in view of a big financial "gap" created by the ban on using money from the Economic Stabilization Fund.