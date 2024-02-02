Brokerage Service In Azerbaijani Banks Can Stimulate Greater Investment Growth, Says Economist

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Like other states in the world, Azerbaijan constantly keeps
banks under control, as this sector normally holds a very
significant place in the economy of any country. Figuratively
speaking, banks are the beating heart of the economy, and if they
lag behind the innovations that have evolved in the world or fail
to work properly, the economy will decline in time.
Azerbaijan also closely monitors what is happening in the
banking sector all over the world and applies innovations. One of
these innovations is the brokerage service within banks, which
Azerbaijan intends to apply to this year. The governor of the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, spoke about it in his
last press conference, noting that the CBA intends to involve local
banks in brokerage services and saying that this step will create
conditions for the further expansion of the capital market because
Azerbaijani banks have a wide branch network.
But what is a brokerage service, and how will it affect
the Azerbaijani economy?
In a comment to Azernews on the issue,
economist Natig Jafarly noted that this is a widespread practice in
the world. By acting as brokers, the branches of banks connect
potential investors with those who want to invest. He emphasised
that, actually, the banking system in Azerbaijan does not work
according to the new and modern rules. It only takes deposits and
gives loans.
“However, looking at the world in the last 20-25 years, we see
that banks have already turned into financial institutions and big
investment centres. They also act as self-investment funds. The
strategy of the central bank and the steps taken by it serve to
establish a new banking model in Azerbaijan. This is the right way
and the right direction. Taking into account the large
infrastructure of banks across the country, the brokerage services
to be created there can help ordinary citizens enter the securities
market as well, which is expected to be created in the future,” the
expert said.
Natig Jafarly pointed out that certain work is already being
done in connection with securities. It is said that there will even
be new privatisation programs. It can act as an intermediary for
citizens to gain access to stocks. And he added that, most
importantly, banks can play a role in turning the investment centre
into an investment fund.
“For example, there are people who have certain ideas and good
business plans. Rather than lending to such individuals, investment
banks and funds may become their partners. A bank can invest with
them, as we see in Western countries. This practice has long
existed in Western countries. It seems to me that the steps taken
by the central bank are in this direction and in the right
direction. This can also lead to the creation and strengthening of
the securities market in the country. They can also act as a bridge
between ideas and their implementation. This, in turn, is quite an
interesting direction and can play an important role in the
transition of Azerbaijan to a diversified economy,” economist Natig
Jafarly concluded.
