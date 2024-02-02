Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The annual Kuwait camel race, the 22nd edition, is due to kick off on Saturday.

KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti crude oil went down by USD 3.60 to USD 80.49 per barrel on Thursday compared with USD 84.09 pb on Wednesday.

AMMAN -- Israeli warplanes rocket Damascus' southern outskirts causing damage.

TOKYO -- North Korea fires cruise missiles off the west coast. (end) rk