Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The annual Kuwait camel race, the 22nd edition, is due to kick off on Saturday.
KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti crude oil went down by USD 3.60 to USD 80.49 per barrel on Thursday compared with USD 84.09 pb on Wednesday.
AMMAN -- Israeli warplanes rocket Damascus' southern outskirts causing damage.
TOKYO -- North Korea fires cruise missiles off the west coast. (end) rk
