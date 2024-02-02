American Tinnitus Association Calls For Proposals: Innovative Tinnitus Research Grant Application Now Available

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIENNA,

Tinnitus Association (ATA), the nation's leading non-profit dedicated exclusively to serving the needs of the tinnitus community, is pleased to announce the opening of applications for its 2024 Innovative Research Grants Program. ATA offers seed grant funding for research investigating tinnitus interventions ranging from therapy using drugs and supplements to those that employ sound and counseling. By facilitating pilot data collection and feasibility studies, ATA grants empower researchers to pursue larger funding opportunities from institutions such as the U.S. National Institutes of Health and U.S. Department of Defense.



The American Tinnitus Association is accepting grant applications through April 26, 2024.

"Each patient with tinnitus is unique in many ways, and as a consequence, a single intervention that would address everyone's tinnitus remains elusive," said Marc Fagelson, ATA scientific advisory committee chair. "ATA supports investigators who remain dedicated to chipping away at the problem, and whose work identifies and develops diverse interventions with potential to support the needs of a wide variety of patient sub-groups," he said.

Funding is available for new investigators trying to build a tinnitus research program as well as established research teams with an emerging interest in tinnitus. Funding for student projects is also offered with the hope that the next generation of tinnitus scholars and providers will continue to improve access to care and interventions, and as a result, patient outcomes. ATA is accepting innovative tinnitus research proposals from now until April 26, 2024.

About the Program:

ATA grants support one- or two-year investigations aimed at contributing substantively to the scientific understanding of tinnitus and improving patient care and quality of life for those affected by tinnitus. By supporting innovative research, ATA strives to contribute to the discovery of potential breakthroughs that advance scientific understanding of tinnitus and improve quality-of-life outcomes for people suffering from tinnitus.

ATA provides seed grants for junior investigators, as well as established scholars in the process of developing new lines of research that include examinations of tinnitus and sound tolerance disorders.

Grant Categories:



$60,000 Innovative

Tinnitus Research Grant for Established Investigators $25,000 Innovative

Tinnitus Research Grant for Early Investigators

Eligibility:

Scientists, academics, and healthcare professionals whose work focuses on tinnitus mechanisms, effects, or the practical needs of patients bothered by tinnitus are encouraged to apply. Applications are open to all researchers, regardless of career stage or international status.

How to Apply:

Applications should be submitted via ProposalCentral . Submission instructions can be found here .

Applications open: February 1, 2024

Applications close: April 26, 2024

Review Process:

All grant applications undergo a rigorous review by ATA's Scientific Advisory Committee, and final approval is granted by the ATA Board of Directors. The review process is modeled after the National Institutes of Health, ensuring the selection of high-impact projects. Applications must adhere to submission guidelines to be eligible for review.

About ATA

The core purpose of the American Tinnitus Association is to promote relief, prevent, and find cures for tinnitus, evidenced by its core values of compassion, credibility, and responsibility.

The leading cause of tinnitus is exposure to loud sound that damages an individual's auditory system; the second leading cause is head or neck trauma. Tinnitus also is the leading service-connected disability for U.S. Veterans. ATA is funded by individual and corporate donors to fulfill its critical mission. Please donate and/or consider becoming a member so ATA can continue to improve the quality of life for those living with tinnitus and to educate the public on its prevention. See for more information.

If your tinnitus is causing you distress, getting help is crucial. Call ATA at 1-800-634-8978, if you need general guidance on tinnitus management and seeking care.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

800-634-8978, ext. 6

SOURCE American Tinnitus Association