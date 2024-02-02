               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Altair To Host Investor Day On Wednesday, March 20, 2024


2/2/2024 7:16:04 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area from 8 a.m. to noon PT.

The Investor Day will showcase how Altair plans to lead a new era of computational intelligence. The agenda will feature presentations by:

  • James R. Scapa, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
  • Sam Mahalingam, Chief Technology Officer
  • Stephanie Buckner, Chief Operating Officer
  • Amy Messano, Chief Marketing Officer
  • Matthew Brown, Chief Financial Officer

    The presentations and related materials will be available via a live video webcast on the company's website and a recorded version will be available after the event at .

    • What: Altair Investor Day
    When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024
    Time: 8 a.m. PT
    Webcast: (live and replay)


    About Altair

    Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit .

    Media Relations
    Dave Simon
    Altair
    248-614-2400 ext. 332
    ...

    Investor Relations
    The Blueshirt Group
    Monica Gould
    212-871-3927
    ...


