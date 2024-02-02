Publication Of Circular Re. Managed Wind-Down

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICITON WHERE TO DO SO WOULD COSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THE JURISDICITON.

Recommended Proposal for a Managed Wind-Down of the Company and associated adoption of the New Investment Policy and Notice of General Meeting

The Company has today published a circular in relation to the recommended proposal for a managed wind down of the Company and the associated adoption of the New Investment Policy (the " Proposal "). The Proposal is subject to Shareholder approval and, accordingly, the circular contains a notice convening a general meeting of the Company to be held at 6th Floor, St. Magnus House, 3 Lower Thames Street, London EC3R 6HD on 28 February 2024 at 11.30 a.m. (the " General Meeting ").

A copy of the circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" org/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanis . The circular will also be available on the Company's website ( ). Save as otherwise defined in this announcement, terms defined in the circular shall bear the same meaning in this announcement.

Introduction

On 9 May 2022 the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") announced its intention to provide a significant redemption opportunity to Shareholders on 31 May 2024 (the " Redemption Opportunity ") in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Articles. It was envisaged that the Redemption Opportunity would enable Shareholders to redeem or have a matched sale for up to 50 per cent. of their holding in the Company.

Since the announcement of the Redemption Opportunity, the market has continued to undervalue both micro-cap stocks and small investment companies and this is reflected, in part, in the material discount at which the Company's Ordinary Shares have been continuing to trade relative to their underlying net asset value and also in the continuing interest from shareholders in a full capital redemption.

The Board therefore considered the best and fairest ways to meet its commitment of returning capital to Shareholders, seeking to realise the best value, at the time of realisation, for them equitably and, as announced by the Company on 28 December 2023, the Board concluded that it would be advantageous to all Shareholders equally and fairly to commence a managed wind down of the Company's portfolio (the " Managed Wind-Down "). In order to implement the Managed Wind-Down a material change to the Company's published Investment Policy will require to be approved by Shareholders.

Under the proposed Managed Wind-Down process, the Company will be managed with the intention of realising all the assets in its portfolio in a manner consistent with the principles of good investment management and with a view to returning cash promptly to Shareholders in an orderly manner whilst seeking to obtain the best achievable value for the Company's investments at the time of their realisations.

Background to and reasons for the Proposal

A negative sentiment towards UK small companies has persisted over the past two to three years. Value and micro-cap investment strategies have equally been out of favour and the Company has not attracted a great deal of new investors, with the Company itself being a significant acquiror of its own Ordinary Shares. In addition, investment trusts are currently, generally trading at wide discounts and as the wealth management sector, a significant buyer of investment trust stock, itself consolidates there is little interest from such sector in small, specialist vehicles such as the Company.

This continued negative sentiment has coincided with an intense period of merger and acquisition activity within the Company's portfolio. Over the past 5 months, three investee companies have been under offer or have fully exited. The total current market and exit value of these companies represents approximately 20 per cent. of the Company's net asset value as at 31 August 2023. Such corporate catalytic events have continually demonstrated the undervalue of the assets within the Company's investment portfolio, with the agreed sale of OnTheMarket plc at a premium of approximately 93.7 per cent. to 56.79 pence, being the three month volume weighted average price per share to the last practicable date prior to the announcement of the sale and the recently agreed bid for FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc representing a 46.5 per cent. uplift on its last funding round.

The Investment Manager has estimated that in the course of 2024 cash realisations would be at a significant uplift to the relevant current share price. Further details of indicative returns and estimated timescales in relation to the Managed Wind-Down are set out below.

As noted above, the Board has considered alternative options for the future of the Company, but none have matched the objective of returning capital, at a premium, to Shareholders. The Board therefore believes that the Proposal is a significant opportunity for Shareholders, both those who seek cash and those who may wish to invest the capital they receive from the Company back into the market or to put it to work in other markets.

Therefore, following discussions with the Company's Investment Manager and given the impending Redemption Opportunity, in the context of the current market outlook and the level of activity in the Company's investment portfolio, the Board and Investment Manager believe that it is in the best interests of Shareholders to implement the Managed Wind-Down process with a view to maximising timely returns for Shareholders.

Indicative returns for Shareholders and estimated timescales

In the absence of unforeseen circumstances and subject to the market conditions, the Board, in consultation with the Investment Manager, is currently estimating that the Managed Wind-Down could be completed within 2 years. Further, the Board believes, in consultation with the Investment Manager, that within the first six months of 2024 up to, or exceeding, 50 per cent. of the Company's NAV could be returned to Shareholders in cash (assuming current bids for certain of the Company's investments complete by then) with more value remaining in the NAV of the residual portfolio to be realised through the process of complete wind-down.

Specifically, the Board and Investment Manager estimate that, on a mid-case scenario, the Company will return:

on or around the end of the first quarter in 2024, 25 per cent. of Shareholders' capital at NAV which, given the Company's discount as at 31 January 2024 of 11.9 per cent., would be a 13.5 per cent. premium to the Current Share Price;

a further 25 per cent. of Shareholders' capital at above NAV by 30 June 2024, which on current discounts and NAV would represent a greater than 13.5 per cent. premium to the Current Share Price; and

beyond 30 June 2024, a mid case scenario for the current market suggests a return above the current NAV and hence a significantly better than 13.5 per cent. premium to the Current Share Price. In order to keep up a timely rate of returns, the Board has constructed an incentive scheme for the Investment Manager (further details of which are set out below) to ensure that Shareholders receive their returns in a timely manner consistent with recovering value and rewarding appreciation above the current NAV.

The above is derived from the Investment Manager's review of what it considers a reasonable outcome for the various portfolio companies and is not a forecast.



In seeking to realise the Company's investments in an orderly manner, the Board, in conjunction with the Investment Manager, will take into account the continued costs of operating the Company and the impact of the reducing NAV on ad valorem adviser fees. Although current work for the Board is quite time consuming and will continue to be so for some time, the Directors also intend to reduce their fees following the end of the first half of 2024. The capacity to trade in the Ordinary Shares will be maintained for as long as the Board believes it to be practicable and cost-effective during the Managed Wind-Down period and the Board will seek to minimise costs wherever it is reasonable to do so.

Once the Board is satisfied that the majority of the Company's portfolio has been realised, and subject to Shareholder approval, the Company will be put into members' voluntary liquidation and wound-up.

Benefits of the Proposal

The Board believes that the Proposal is in the best interests of Shareholders as a whole and should yield the following principal benefits:

implementing a managed and orderly disposal of investments should maximise the value to be realised on the sale of the Company's assets and, therefore, returns to Shareholders;

the Proposal will allow capital to be returned to Shareholders in a cost-effective and timely manner;

the Company will continue to benefit from the expertise of Judith MacKenzie and her team in generating premium value in the Company's portfolio and in implementing the Managed Wind-Down strategy; and

Shareholders can invest the cash that is returned to them as part of the Managed Wind-Down as they wish, including into other funds in this or other markets.

Change to the Investment Manager's fee



If the Resolution is passed, the Board intends to amend the terms of the Investment Manager's fee arrangement so as to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately incentivised to maximise the value received from the Company's assets and in a timely manner.

The new fee structure will combine a reduction in the base fee with the introduction of further fees that incentivise the Investment Manager, and will also align its interests with those of Shareholders, to complete the wind down whilst seeking the best achievable values, at the point of realisation, in a timely fashion in order for the Company to return cash to Shareholders.

To this end, the Board and Investment Manager have agreed that, subject to Shareholder approval of the New Investment Policy, the Investment Manager's current fee arrangement will be replaced with:

a basic management fee at the rate of 0.25 per cent. per annum of the Company's market capitalisation payable monthly;

a capital return fee which will be applied to the distributions made to Shareholders during the Managed Wind-Down process, with this fee being calculated on a sliding scale dependent on the date of distribution so as to incentivise the Investment Manager towards early distributions on the following basis:



