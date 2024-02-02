Epoxy Composite Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.1 % Will Reach US$24.2 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New research report by Allied Market Research, Global epoxy composite market size was valued at $16.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

The global epoxy composite market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, end-use industry, and region. By fiber type, the market is classified into glass, carbon, and others (natural fiber and aramid fiber). According to end-use industry, it is divided into aerospace & defense, automotive, electrical & electronics, wind energy, sporting goods, marine, piping, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Epoxy Composite Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The epoxy composites market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the epoxy composite market, globally, due to the presence of growing automotive & transportation, wind energy, and aerospace & defense industries in the region. In addition, the presence of large manufacturers of epoxy composites, growing economy, and rapid urbanization in the area are expected to drive the use of epoxy composites in the building, electrical & electronics, pipe & tank, and marine industries. Therefore, high growth in those end-use industries is expected to fuel the region's demand for epoxy resin.

At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

By End Use Industry

o Aerospace & Defense

o Automotive

o Electrical & Electronics

o Wind Energy

o Sporting Goods

o Marine

o Piping

o Others

. By Fiber Type

o Glass

o Carbon

o Others

o Natural Fiber

o Aramid Fiber

Key Market Players

. BARRDAY INC.

. BHOR CHEMICAL AND PLASTIC PVT. LTD.

. CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP

. HEXCEL CORPORATION

. MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

. PARK AEROSPACE CORP.

. SABANCI HOLDING

. SGL CARBON SE

. TEIJIN LIMITED

. TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.

