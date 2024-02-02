Ikris Pharma Network Launches Ikris Health+ App. Access Medicines, Extensive Database, Understand Cost & Quick Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ikris Health+ Mobile App Launch

Ikris Pharma Network has officially launched Ikrishealth+ mobile App, providing Genuine access of medicines worldwide.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ikris Pharma Network , a renowned name in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, is excited to announce a ground breaking enhancement to its pharmaceutical mobile app, Ikris Health+, launching on 1st February 2024 on different platforms. In the realm of healthcare tech, the Ikris Health+ app is designed with a primary focus on intelligently searching medicine databases with just a click.

Ikris Pharma Network: Evolving healthcare name

Ikris Pharma Network is a Global Pharmaceutical Company established with a thorough commitment to improving global healthcare accessibility. Ikris is more than a pharmaceutical services provider as they are a dedicated partner in ensuring that essential medicines reach those who need them the most. The aim behind founding Ikris is that timely access to medications is very important, irrespective of geographical or logistical challenges.

Ikris Health+: Purpose and Key Features

Ikris Health+ stands out as a beacon of hope in the app market by prioritizing the provision of reliable medical information. The app is not a platform for selling pharmaceuticals; instead, it aims to empower users with knowledge about various competitive prices, health conditions, treatment options, and preventive measures.

Comprehensive Medical Database:

One of the standout features of Ikris Health+ is its extensive and up-to-date medical database. Users can access information on health topics, from common ailments to rare diseases. This database is curated by a team of healthcare professionals, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

Key features of the Ikris Health+ app

Browse medications: One can find the medicines not available in a particular country.

Cost information: Ikris Health+ shows the real-time medicine cost.

Database: Ikris Health+ gives access to a wide range of medications through a comprehensive database.

Regulations: Anyone can know their country's regulations for unregistered medicines.

Customer support: You can submit your queries with a click, and you will get instant assistance.



Highlights of Ikris Health +

User Privacy:

● Ikris Health+ places a high premium on user privacy. Personal information is handled with the utmost care, and the app strictly adheres to data protection regulations.

Accessibility:

● Recognizing the diversity of its user base, Ikris Health+ ensures accessibility features, making the app inclusive for individuals with different needs.

Collaboration with Healthcare Professionals

Ikris Health+ collaborates with a network of highly qualified healthcare professionals, including doctors, wholesalers, distributors, and suppliers. This ensures that the information provided on the app is not only accurate but also aligned with the latest developments in the medical field. Users can trust the content as a reliable source for their health-related queries.

Download the app now!

Download this informative healthcare genie and download the Ikris Health+ app, which supports both Android and IOS users. You can download the app by scanning the QR code.

Ikris Health+ app: Transforming Lives

In a realm where health-related data is plentiful yet not consistently dependable, Ikris Health+ emerges as a reliable source of trust and wisdom. Centered on disseminating medical information rather than promoting sales, the app enables users to make educated choices regarding their well-being. Amidst the ongoing transformation of the healthcare sector by technology, Ikris Health+ takes a leading position, underscoring the significance of providing accessible, precise, and user-friendly medical information for everyone.

Bharat Sikri

Ikris Pharma Network Pvt Ltd

+91 93100 90915

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Exploring Health Tech! Rapid-Fire Q&A for Ikris Health+ App Launch!