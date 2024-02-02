50% Off Patented SIG Translation Service Only For Annual Conference Members This Weekend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RxTran SIG Translation Services

All Translations Are Backed By A Five-Step Quality Control Process That Guarantees The Most Accurate Patient Dosing Instructions

- Sharon Blank, CEOHARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RxTran , a division of Language Scientific, announces a 50%-off special offer of their SIG translation service for attendees of the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association annual conference.Conference participants are encouraged to visit Booth Number 27 in the Exhibition Hall to get a live demo of the patented transduction technology that guarantees the most accurate translations in the top 26 immigrant languages.This is the perfect solution for pharmacists who want to make sure that all their patients, no matter their primary language, get the same level of accurate dosing instructions.“Our five-step quality control process for each translation ensures the most accurate dosing instructions.” said Language Scientific's CEO Sharon Blank.“We stand by the accuracy of our patented technology and quality control process by guaranteeing each translation up to $5 million.”The 50%-off special offer is available to PPA Annual Conference participants.“We look forward to having RxTran as a first-time exhibitor at this year's annual conference,” said Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association CEO Victoria Elliott.“The PPA is committed to enhancing access to fair, equitable, and personalized pharmaceutical services through our resources and advocacy. Providing accurate dosing instructions to non-primary English speaking Pennsylvanian patients is a perfect example.”For more information about the 50%-off PPA Annual Conference only offer, go to /50-off-for-pa-pharmacies/ .The Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association Diversity & Disparity Mission StatementThe PPA members serve many diverse patients and providers within their pharmacy communities across the Commonwealth. We strive to ensure that membership and elected leadership respect and be reflective of all those represented within these communities.The PPA further recognizes that disparities exist in health care and is committed to enhancing access to fair, equitable, and personalized pharmaceutical services through our resources and advocacy.About RxTranRxTran is a division of Language Scientific, Inc., a US-based translation company specializing in clinical, medical, and scientific language and linguistic validation solutions with more than 20 years of excellence in over 215 languages. Language Scientific serves more than 1,500 clients in the pharmaceutical, clinical, and medical device industries, from Fortune 500 companies to small, emerging companies. For more information, visit or email ....CertificationsISO 9001: 2008ISO 17100:2015ISO 27001:2022Media ContactAndres HeubergerVice-President, Sales & MarketingLanguage Scientific, Inc....

Andres Heuberger

Language Scientific

+1 617-765-0292

...