Systemdomain, Inc Strengthens Cyber Security And Risk Management Portfolio With Threatlocker Partnership

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SystemDomain , Inc, a global leader in information technology and consulting services, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with ThreatLocker , a renowned provider of Zero Trust Solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in SystemDomain's commitment to delivering comprehensive cyber security solutions to its valued customers.By joining forces with ThreatLocker, SystemDomain now offers a complete platform to secure servers and work stations, empowering clients with advanced features such as Application Allowlisting, RingfencingTM, Storage Control, Elevation Control, Endpoint Network Control, Configuration Management, and ThreatLocker Ops. This expanded product portfolio reinforces SystemDomain's position as a leading player in the Cyber Security business unit."We are thrilled to enhance our product offerings in Cyber Security through this strategic partnership," stated Anil Garg, CISO of SystemDomain, Inc. "With ThreatLocker's cutting-edge endpoint protection technologies, we can provide our clients with unparalleled security measures to safeguard their critical assets."ThreatLocker, recognized for its expertise in endpoint protection, is equally excited about the collaboration. " This strategic alliance is poised to redefine cybersecurity standards, reinforcing global preparedness and safeguarding businesses on an international scale.The collaboration between ThreatLocker and SystemDomain underscores a concerted effort to address the evolving landscape of cyber threats. By joining forces, the two industry leaders aim to provide robust solutions that enhance cybersecurity readiness and deliver comprehensive protection to businesses worldwide. " said Shane Deegan Executive VP of Sales of at ThreatLocker. By leveraging SystemDomain's extensive client portfolio and exceptional IT professional services capability in Cyber Security and Risk Management, we can seamlessly integrate our portfolio of products across various industry segments."SystemDomain's commitment to excellence has been acknowledged through numerous accolades, including:- The Fast 100 Enterprise for 2023 by US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce- Rank# 62 for 2023 by INC 5000 in Midwest Region as Fastest Growing Private Companies- Rank# 1354 for 2023 by INC 5000 as America's Fastest Growing Private Companies- The Fast 50 by NMSDC 2022- Gold Award as fastest growing Cyber Security Firm: Cyber Security Excellence Award for 2018- Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017 by "Silicon India"- OMNIKAL's OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017About SystemDomain, Inc.SystemDomain is a global information technology and consulting services company headquartered in Chicago, IL. With a focus on Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Transformation, Cloud Services, Data Analytics, and Professional Services, SystemDomain empowers its customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions. By leveraging critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business, and security, SystemDomain ensures its clients stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. Additionally, SystemDomain offers offshore software development and support centers, providing cost-effective and reliable services to its clients. Renowned software companies worldwide have partnered with SystemDomain to integrate and implement their solutions across various industries.

