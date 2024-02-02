Breaking The Country Pop Mold: Northernstill's Debut Single Promotes Togetherness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Never Wanna See You Cry single release

Husband and wife singer-songwriter duo, married for 14 years, on a mission to help couples through hard times

- Tim Otis

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Emerging country pop duo Northernstill , featuring Tim & Amanda Otis, is rewriting the prevailing stories of heartbreak that often define the genre. In an industry filled with songs about broken relationships, Northernstill is shifting the narrative to commitment and enduring love.

"Rather than dwelling on break-ups and separation, we want to create music that encourages reconciliation and second chances," Tim Otis explained. "Country pop music often delves into themes of infidelity and fleeting encounters. We're here to make a positive impact by emphasizing togetherness and helping couples through rough patches in their relationship."

Growing up in families marked by divorce, Tim and Amanda derive the name "Northernstill" from their shared commitment to moving forward despite challenges. The name symbolizes perpetual progress, a concept vital to every union.

"Never Wanna See You Cry," Northernstill's debut single, draws inspiration from the couple's own struggles. The song represents a commitment to avoiding emotional distress, but also to taking responsibility when it is unavoidable. It shines a light on moments of honesty, vulnerability, and regret, and expresses post-argument remorse through the emphatic use of "I” and“cry”. It also conveys hope amidst what feels like a hopeless situation. Notably, this track is both Northernstill's debut release and the duo's first co-written song.

"We are advocates of persevering through hard times," shared Amanda Otis. "Tim and I have undergone individual and couples therapy, a journey that brought us to where we stand today. We owe a debt of gratitude to the mental health and spiritual counselors who have supported us."

While Northernstill's music promotes working through most relationship challenges, exceptions exist. The duo underscores any form of irreparable abuse as a reason to exit a relationship. Individuals experiencing abuse can contact the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

“Never Wanna See You Cry” is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, and Amazon Music. To learn more, please visit northernstill .

###

Tim Otis

Northernstill Studios

+1 612-296-5115

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube