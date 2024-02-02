Two Police Officers Suspended, SHO Shifted After Custodial Death In Jammu

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 2 (IANS) Two police officers were suspended on Friday following a custodial death in J&K's Jammu district, police said.

Police said that after a prisoner, identified as Sahil Saini of Kathua, died while in custody in Gandhi Nagar police station in Jammu, two police officers were suspended while the station house officer (SHO) was sent to district police lines.

"Sahil Saini was arrested in case FIR number 20/2024 u/s 457/380 IPC of police station Gandhi Nagar, Jammu on January 30, 2024 and was on four days police remand as per court order.

"Showing its commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, District Magistrate, Jammu has been requested for initiating magisterial enquiry into the incident," a police official said.

“As per standard protocol, the dead body of the accused was shifted to government medical college hospital in Bakshi Nagar, Jammu and request has been made for constitution of Board of Doctors for conducting autopsy in presence of Executive Magistrate 1st Class to determine the cause of death.

"District Police Jammu understands the public's concern and emphasises its commitment to upholding the highest standards of accountability and transparency in law enforcement operations," the official added.

--IANS

sq/vd