Kellanova Brings In BCW For Asia Corporate Affairs Mandate

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Snack food giant Kellanova, formerly known as the Kellogg Company, has handed a new corporate affairs mandate to BCW in Asia-Pacific.



The WPP PR firm, which will soon be known as Burson after absorbing Hill & Knowlton, secured the assignment following a competitive review that featured several major PR firms.



According to Rimmi Harindran, Kellanova's senior director for corporate affairs across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, the mandate is a newly-created one that focuses on corporate reputation and advocacy across Asia.



The decision follows Harindran's arrival at Kellanova last year. "We put together a strategic roadmap, and it was very evident we had to hire or bring in expertise from the outside," Harindran told PRovoke Media.



BCW was selected, she added, for best aligning with Kellanova's vision. The remit includes internal and external communications from the company's regional HQ in Singapore, but does not involve local market activity.



Kellogg split into two companies last year, when the WK Kellogg North American cereal business was spun off. Kellanova focuses on

global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods products - with projected sales of $13 in 2024.

While the company's corporate name has changed to Kellanova, the Kellogg's brand remains on its products around the world.

