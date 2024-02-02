TN Superstar Vijay Launches Party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, To Contest 2026 Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) Tamil tinsel world superstar Vijay on Friday announced the launch of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

Vijay has already registered his fan group as Vijay Makkal Iyyakam and it contested the local body elections in 2021, in which it had won 115 seats.

In a statement announcing his party, Vijay, fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay among his fans, said that his party would contest the 2026 Assembly elections but not the ensuing general elections.

"Our aim is to contest the 2026 Assembly elections and lead to the fundamental political change that people need.

"While, on the one hand, the culture of corruption in society and administration is plaguing the polity in the state, on the other hand, there is politics of hate and divisiveness," he said.

"In fact everyone is hoping for selfless, transparent, no bias in terms of caste-religion and a governance without corruption."

The Tamil superstar also said that such politics, without bias and corruption, should be in tune with the Tamil culture of equality and political traditions of the state that respects the Constitution.

He also said that the office bearers of the party would be selected in a democratic manner and the party would go for an all-out war against corruption.

The TMK will commence propagating its Tamil Nadu-centric ideology, its policies, and party's flag among the people after the 2024 general elections, Vijay said.

He also said that politics was not another occupation and instead a holy service to the public. He said that he doesn't politics as a hobby but instead his quest and stated that he had seen the rise and fall of his seniors in politics and would not be carried away by victories.

