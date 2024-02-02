Skin Packaging Market Size, Trends, Growth, Demand, Opportunities, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Skin Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on skin packaging market growth . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global skin packaging market size reached US$ 11.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Skin packaging, a method of encasing products in a thin, tight, transparent plastic film, is gaining prominence in the packaging industry. This technique involves placing the product on a substrate, such as a paperboard or corrugated material, and then covering it with plastic film, which is vacuum sealed to fit snugly around the item. It is classified into two main types: carded and non-carded, each serving different packaging needs. The advantages of skin packaging are manifold, including product protection, enhanced shelf life, and visual appeal. The clear plastic allows for easy product visibility, aiding in marketing and display efforts. Additionally, this method is economical and flexible, accommodating a variety of product shapes and sizes, making it a popular choice in industries such as food, consumer goods, and electronics.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/skin-packaging-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the rising demand for durable and lightweight packaging solutions in the retail sector. Skin packaging's ability to extend the shelf life of products, particularly in the food industry, is another key growth factor. Along with this, technological advancements in packaging materials and methods are also propelling the market forward. These include innovations in biodegradable and recyclable materials, responding to the growing consumer and regulatory demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Apart from this, the expanding e-commerce industry is enhancing the need for efficient and secure packaging, where skin packaging offers an optimal solution. Furthermore, the market is also benefiting from the trend towards visually appealing packaging that allows for easy brand recognition and product inspection. These factors, coupled with the increasing investment in automated packaging machinery, are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Sealed Air Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Bemis Company, Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

WestRock group

Berry Global Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

LINPAC Packaging

DISPLAY PACK Mondini SpA

Skin Packaging Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material, type, heat seal coating and application.

Breakup by Base Material:



Plastic Films

Paper and Paperboard Others

Breakup by Type:



Carded Skin Packaging Non-carded Skin Packaging

Breakup by Heat Seal Coating:



Water-based

Solvent-based Others

Breakup by Application:



Food

Consumer Goods Industrial Goods

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163