India Textile Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Report 2024-2032

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ India Textile Recycling Market Report by Product Type (Cotton Recycling, Wool Recycling, Polyester & Polyester Fiber Recycling, Nylon & Nylon Fiber Recycling, and Others), Textile Waste (Pre-consumer Textile, Post-consumer Textile), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Retail & Departmental Stores), End Use (Apparel, Industrial, Home Furnishings, Non-woven, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The India textile recycling market size reached US$ 318.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 418.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the India Textile Recycling Industry:

Sustainable Fashion Movement : The growing awareness and adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly fashion practices are driving the textile recycling market in India. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of fast fashion and textile waste. As a result, there is a rising demand for textile recycling solutions that enable the reuse and repurposing of textiles, aligning with the principles of sustainable fashion.

Government Initiatives and Regulations : Government initiatives and regulations aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and waste reduction are significant drivers for the textile recycling market. Policies encouraging recycling practices and imposing regulations on textile waste disposal create a favorable environment for the growth of textile recycling operations. Incentives and support from governmental bodies further motivate businesses to invest in textile recycling infrastructure and technologies.

Circular Economy Adoption : The adoption of circular economy principles by textile manufacturers and retailers is a key factor driving the textile recycling market. Companies are increasingly recognizing the economic and environmental benefits of recycling textiles, thereby reducing the demand for virgin materials. The concept of closing the loop in the textile supply chain, where products are designed for recyclability and materials are reused, promotes the establishment and expansion of textile recycling facilities in India.

India Textile Recycling Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Cotton Recycling

Wool Recycling

Polyester & Polyester Fiber Recycling

Nylon & Nylon Fiber Recycling Others

Based on the product type, the market has been divided into cotton recycling, wool recycling, polyester & polyester fiber recycling, nylon & nylon fiber recycling, and others.

By Textile Waste:



Pre-consumer Textile Post-consumer Textile

Based on the textile waste, the market has been divided into pre-consumer textile and post-consumer textile.

By Distribution Channel:



Online Channel Retail & Departmental Stores

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into online channel and retail & departmental stores.

By End Use:



Apparel

Industrial

Home Furnishings

Non-woven Others

Based on the end use, the market has been divided into apparel, industrial, home furnishings, non-woven, and others.

Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

Based on the region, the market has been divided into North India, West and Central India, South India, and East India.

India Textile Recycling Market Trends:

The textile recycling market in India is witnessing significant trends that reflect the industry's response to evolving environmental concerns and consumer behaviors. There is a growing emphasis on technology-driven solutions for textile recycling. Innovations in advanced sorting and processing technologies enable more efficient and high-quality recycling, addressing challenges related to mixed fibers and textile complexity. Besides, the rise of sustainable fashion and the circular economy is shaping market trends. Textile manufacturers and brands are increasingly adopting sustainable practices, including recycling, to reduce their environmental footprint. This trend is influencing consumer choices, driving demand for recycled and upcycled textile products.

Additionally, collaborations and partnerships across the textile value chain are becoming prominent. From textile manufacturers to retailers and recycling facilities, collaborations facilitate a more integrated approach to sustainable practices, ensuring that recycled textiles find their way back into the production cycle. These trends collectively underscore the growing importance of sustainable and circular practices in India's textile recycling market.

