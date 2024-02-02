Small Drones Market Worth $10.4 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is renowned for being a global leader in innovation and technology. Based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, it has been the fastest-growing technological company in recent times. South Korea, Malaysia, and China The surge in military spending by nations in the Asia-Pacific area to improve their homeland security and defense capabilities is responsible for the expansion of the small drone industry in that region. Drones have also been used to secure national borders as a result of political unrest in the Asia-Pacific region. This is a critical driver behind the expansion of the small drone industry in the area.

The low-cost production of UAV parts, the growing demand for doorstep delivery, and advancements in UAV technology have all contributed to the notable growth of the small drone market in Asia Pacific. The Asia-Pacific small drone market is expanding thanks in part to the efforts of China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

The major players in small drones companies include DJI (China), Parrot Drone SAS (France), Israel Aerospace Industry Ltd. (Israel), AeroVironment, Inc. (US), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (US).

