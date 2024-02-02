Brookfield Business Partners Reports Net Income Of $1.4 Billion In The Quarter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBUC, BBU; TSX: BBUC, BBU) announced today financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

“We had a successful 2023, achieving strong business performance and generating over $2 billion of proceeds from capital recycling initiatives which further enhances our liquidity position,” said Anuj Ranjan, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners.“As we look to the future, the quality of our operations is the best in our history and supports a strong setup for continued value creation.”

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2023 20224 2023 20224 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders1 $ 1,423 $ (14 ) $ 1,405 $ 98 Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit2 $ 6.57 $ (0.06 ) $ 6.49 $ 0.48 Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 608 $ 627 $ 2,491 $ 2,254

Net income attributable to Unitholders for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $1,405 million ($6.49 per limited partnership unit) compared to net income of $98 million ($0.48 per limited partnership unit) in the prior year. Current year results include net gains primarily related to the sale of our nuclear technology services operation.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $2,491 million compared to $2,254 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, reflecting increased contribution from our Business Services segment, improved performance of operations and contribution from recent acquisitions.

Operational Update

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA by segment:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 20224 2023 20224 Business Services $ 227 $ 181 $ 900 $ 641 Industrials 222 230 855 879 Infrastructure Services 184 254 853 872 Corporate and Other (25 ) (38 ) (117 ) (138 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 608 $ 627 $ 2,491 $ 2,254



Our Business Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $900 million in 2023, compared to $641 million in 2022. Results benefited from improved performance of operations on a same store basis including increased contribution from our residential mortgage insurer. Current year results include a full year of contribution from our dealer software and technology services operation, rental car services operation and Australian residential mortgage lender which we acquired during 2022.

Our Industrials segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $855 million in 2023, compared to $879 million in 2022. Strong performance at our advanced energy storage operation was offset by reduced contribution from graphite electrode operations and our Western Canadian energy related operations.

Our Infrastructure Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $853 million in 2023, compared to $872 million in 2022. Increased contribution from our lottery services operation which we acquired in April 2022 was offset by reduced contribution from our nuclear technology services operation which we sold in November 2023.

The following table presents Adjusted EFO5 by segment:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 20224 2023 20224 Adjusted EFO Business Services $ 181 $ 93 $ 636 $ 427 Industrials 115 119 492 473 Infrastructure Services 1,790 148 2,070 513 Corporate and Other (77 ) (67 ) (335 ) (178 )



Adjusted EFO for the year ended December 31, 2023 reflected increased contribution from all three operating segments. Adjusted EFO in the current year included $2,006 million in after-tax net gains primarily related to the sale of our nuclear technology services operation in our Infrastructure Services segment and the sale of public securities in our Industrials segment. Prior year results included after-tax gains of $57 million primarily related to the partial sale of public securities in our Industrials segment.

Strategic Initiatives

Leadership Transition

On February 1, the Board of Directors of Brookfield Business Partners formally appointed Anuj Ranjan Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Business Partners. In addition, Cyrus Madon was appointed Executive Chairman, where he will continue to serve as an Executive Officer and maintain his role on the investment committee of Brookfield Business Partners. He will also join the Board of Directors as Executive Chairman. Jeffrey Blidner will step down as Board Chairman and remain a member of the Board of Directors.

Capital Recycling

During the quarter we completed the sale of Westinghouse, our nuclear technology services operation and the partial sale of our interest in Everise, our technology services operation. We also sold a portion of our investments in public securities including common shares of GrafTech, reducing our current ownership interest in the business to approximately 3%. Our share of aggregate net proceeds from these sales during the quarter and since the start of the year was approximately $1.6 billion.



Real Estate Services Operation

In December we agreed to sell our general partner interest and residential real estate brokerage portfolio to Bridgemarq, a publicly listed real estate services and brokerage business. In exchange we agreed to take back limited partnership units in the public entity which will increase our ownership interest to approximately 42%. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to shareholder approval.



Unit Repurchase Program

For the year ended December 31, 2023 we repurchased and canceled 331,875 units of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Brookfield Corporation, the parent company of Brookfield Business Partners, purchased an additional 374,533 units. As an affiliate, Brookfield Corporation's unit purchases were completed under our normal course issuer bid (NCIB).



Liquidity

During the quarter, we redeemed $750 million of preferred securities held by Brookfield Corporation and repaid $580 million of borrowings on our corporate credit facilities.

We ended the year with approximately $2,055 million of liquidity at the corporate level including $170 million of cash and liquid securities, $25 million of remaining commitment from Brookfield Corporation for preferred equity securities and $1,860 million of availability on our corporate credit facilities.

Distribution

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per unit, payable on March 28, 2024 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on February 29, 2024.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements contained herein.

Brookfield Business Partners' Letter to Unitholders and the Supplemental Information are available on our website under Reports & Filings.

Notes:

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, redemption-exchange unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and BBUC exchangeable shareholders.Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit calculated as net income (loss) attributable to limited partners divided by the average number of limited partnership units outstanding for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 which were 74.3 million and 74.5 million, respectively (December 31, 2022: 74.6 million and 75.3 million, respectively).Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure of operating performance presented as net income and equity accounted income at the partnership's economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of interest income (expense), net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, gains (losses) on acquisitions/dispositions, net, transaction costs, restructuring charges, revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals, other income or expenses, and preferred equity distributions. The partnership's economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its IFRS consolidated statements of operating results. The partnership believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a comprehensive understanding of the ability of its businesses to generate recurring earnings which allows users to better understand and evaluate the underlying financial performance of the partnership's operations and excludes items that the partnership believes do not directly relate to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring items necessary for business operations. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA included elsewhere in this release.On January 1, 2023, our residential mortgage insurer adopted a new accounting standard, IFRS 17. Our comparative period information has been adjusted to present the results of our residential mortgage insurer measured in accordance with IFRS 17. The new IFRS 17 accounting standard has no impact on the fundamental economics or cash flows of the business. Total earnings recognized over the duration of an insurance contract are unchanged, however the timing of revenues and earnings is impacted by the new IFRS 17 measurement model. Compared to the previous accounting standard, the recognition of revenue in accordance with IFRS 17 has more sensitivity to changes in macroeconomic variables and will generally be slower except in periods of rapidly increasing home prices. Losses on claims will be largely unchanged with the adoption of IFRS 17, but loss ratios will be higher during periods of slower revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 17.Adjusted EFO is the partnership's segment measure of profit or loss and is presented as net income and equity accounted income at the partnership's economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization expense, deferred income taxes, transaction costs, restructuring charges, unrealized revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals and other income or expense items that are not directly related to revenue generating activities. The partnership's economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its IFRS consolidated statements of operating results. In order to provide additional insight regarding the partnership's operating performance over the lifecycle of an investment, Adjusted EFO includes the impact of preferred equity distributions and realized disposition gains or losses, recorded in net income, other comprehensive income, or directly in equity, such as ownership changes. Adjusted EFO does not include legal and other provisions that may occur from time to time in the partnership's operations and that are one-time or non-recurring and not directly tied to the partnership's operations, such as those for litigation or contingencies. Adjusted EFO includes expected credit losses and bad debt allowances recorded in the normal course of the partnership's operations. Adjusted EFO allows the partnership to evaluate its segments on the basis of return on invested capital generated by its operations and allows the partnership to evaluate the performance of its segments on a levered basis.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit .

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management's Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $850 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Business Partners' previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are available at under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at US$ millions, unaudited December 31, 2023 December 31, 20221 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,252 $ 2,870 Financial assets 13,176 12,908 Accounts and other receivable, net 6,563 7,278 Inventory and other assets 5,321 7,559 Property, plant and equipment 15,724 15,893 Deferred income tax assets 1,220 1,245 Intangible assets 20,846 23,953 Equity accounted investments 2,154 2,065 Goodwill 14,129 15,479 Total Assets $ 82,385 $ 89,250 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 1,440 $ 2,100 Accounts payable and other 18,378 20,430 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Partners 40,809 44,593 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,226 3,698 Equity Limited partners $ 1,909 $ 1,408 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units 1,792 1,318 Special limited partner - - BBUC exchangeable shares 1,875 1,378 Preferred securities 740 1,490 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 12,216 12,835 18,532 18,429 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 82,385 $ 89,250



Notes:

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 20221 2023 20221 Revenues $ 13,405 $ 14,640 $ 55,068 $ 57,385 Direct operating costs (12,209 ) (13,292 ) (50,021 ) (53,110 ) General and administrative expenses (336 ) (395 ) (1,538 ) (1,360 ) Interest income (expense), net (858 ) (805 ) (3,596 ) (2,538 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net 48 36 132 165 Impairment reversal (expense), net (780 ) (49 ) (831 ) 9 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 4,477 17 4,686 28 Other income (expense), net (344 ) (127 ) (178 ) (658 ) Income (loss) before income tax 3,403 25 3,722 (79 ) Income tax (expense) recovery Current (171 ) (172 ) (775 ) (458 ) Deferred 252 182 830 777 Net income (loss) $ 3,484 $ 35 $ 3,777 $ 240 Attributable to: Limited partners $ 488 $ (5 ) $ 482 $ 36 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units 457 (4 ) 451 34 Special limited partner - - - - BBUC exchangeable shares 478 (5 ) 472 28 Preferred securities 17 22 83 27 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 2,044 27 2,289 115

Comparative prior period results have been adjusted in accordance with the new IFRS 17 accounting standard adopted at our residential mortgage insurer on January 1, 2023.



Notes:

Comparative prior period results have been adjusted in accordance with the new IFRS 17 accounting standard adopted at our residential mortgage insurer on January 1, 2023.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ 51 $ 3,744 $ (264 ) $ (47 ) $ 3,484 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 287 257 347 - 891 Impairment reversal (expense), net 650 33 97 - 780 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (566 ) (3,902 ) (9 ) - (4,477 ) Other income (expense), net1 (24 ) 46 317 5 344 Income tax (expense) recovery 18 (10 ) (68 ) (21 ) (81 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net (6 ) (22 ) (20 ) - (48 ) Interest income (expense), net 259 225 336 38 858 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 17 51 17 - 85 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (459 ) (238 ) (531 ) - (1,228 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 227 $ 184 $ 222 $ (25 ) $ 608



Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $247 million loss related to the reclassification of our graphite electrode operations as a financial asset, $80 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $37 million in transaction costs, $96 million of net gains on debt extinguishment/modifications and $76 million of other expenses.Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

Year Ended December 31, 2023 US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ 602 $ 3,616 $ (245 ) $ (196 ) $ 3,777 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,045 1,174 1,373 - 3,592 Impairment reversal (expense), net 656 (13 ) 188 - 831 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (720 ) (3,916 ) (50 ) - (4,686 ) Other income (expense), net1 (138 ) (90 ) 396 10 178 Income tax (expense) recovery 245 (6 ) (218 ) (76 ) (55 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net (25 ) (51 ) (56 ) - (132 ) Interest income (expense), net 1,031 1,051 1,369 145 3,596 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 61 183 63 - 307 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (1,857 ) (1,095 ) (1,965 ) - (4,917 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 900 $ 853 $ 855 $ (117 ) $ 2,491



Notes:

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 4 US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ (5 ) $ (50 ) $ 114 $ (24 ) $ 35 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 254 259 329 - 842 Impairment reversal (expense), net 53 - (4 ) - 49 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (9 ) - (8 ) - (17 ) Other income (expense), net1 67 82 (23 ) 1 127 Income tax (expense) recovery (7 ) 34 (2 ) (35 ) (10 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net (10 ) (8 ) (18 ) - (36 ) Interest income (expense), net 223 241 321 20 805 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 14 37 20 - 71 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (399 ) (341 ) (499 ) - (1,239 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 181 $ 254 $ 230 $ (38 ) $ 627

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $247 million loss related to the reclassification of our graphite electrode operations as a financial asset, $93 million of net revaluation gains, $246 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $116 million in transaction costs, $446 million of net gains on debt modification and extinguishment, and $108 million of other expense.Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.



Notes:

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures Year Ended December 31, 2022 4 US$ millions, unaudited Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ 244 $ (40 ) $ 177 $ (141 ) $ 240 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 684 1,220 1,319 - 3,223 Impairment reversal (expense), net 76 125 (210 ) - (9 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (9 ) - (19 ) - (28 ) Other income (expense), net1 177 243 226 12 658 Income tax (expense) recovery 65 (391 ) 87 (80 ) (319 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net (36 ) (47 ) (82 ) - (165 ) Interest income (expense), net 549 782 1,136 71 2,538 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 51 139 89 - 279 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (1,160 ) (1,159 ) (1,844 ) - (4,163 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 641 $ 872 $ 879 $ (138 ) $ 2,254

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $22 million of net revaluation gains, $143 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $37 million in transaction costs, $11 million of net gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment and $20 million of other income.Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.Comparative prior period results have been adjusted in accordance with the new IFRS 17 accounting standard adopted at our residential mortgage insurer on January 1, 2023.



Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net include $251 million of net revaluation losses, $296 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $146 million in transaction costs, $36 million of net gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment and $1 million of other expense.Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.Adjusted EBITDA that is attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.Comparative prior period results have been adjusted in accordance with the new IFRS 17 accounting standard adopted at our residential mortgage insurer on January 1, 2023.





Brookfield Business Corporation Reports 2023 Year End Results

Brookfield, News, February 2, 2024 – Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) announced today its net income (loss) for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookfield Business Partners $ 454 $ 194 $ 519 $ 911

Net income attributable to Brookfield Business Partners for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $519 million compared to $911 million in 2022. Current year results included a remeasurement loss on our exchangeable and class B shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS partially offset by net gains primarily related to the sale of our nuclear technology services operation. As at December 31, 2023, the exchangeable and class B shares were remeasured to reflect the closing price of $20.58 per unit.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.0625 per share, payable on March 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 29, 2024. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution declared by the Board of Directors of the general partner of Brookfield Business Partners on its units.

Additional Information

Each exchangeable share of Brookfield Business Corporation has been structured with the intention of providing an economic return equivalent to one unit of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Each exchangeable share will be exchangeable at the option of the holder for one unit. Brookfield Business Corporation will target that dividends on its exchangeable shares will be declared and paid at the same time as distributions are declared and paid on the Brookfield Business Partners' units and that dividends on each exchangeable share will be declared and paid in the same amount as distributions are declared and paid on each unit to provide holders of exchangeable shares with an economic return equivalent to holders of units.

In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review the Letter to Unitholders, Supplemental Information and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at .

Please note that Brookfield Business Corporation's previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are available at /bbuc under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at US$ millions, unaudited December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 772 $ 736 Financial assets 224 497 Accounts and other receivable, net 3,569 3,191 Inventory, net 61 635 Other assets 737 1,466 Property, plant and equipment 2,743 3,765 Deferred income tax assets 221 626 Intangible assets 6,931 9,295 Equity accounted investments 222 251 Goodwill 5,702 6,914 Total Assets $ 21,182 $ 27,376 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 4,818 $ 7,639 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Corporation 8,823 12,913 Exchangeable and class B shares 1,501 1,237 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,280 1,516 Equity Brookfield Business Partners $ 880 $ 359 Non-controlling interests 3,880 3,712 4,760 4,071 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 21,182 $ 27,376





Brookfield Business Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, US$ millions, unaudited 2023 20221 2023 20221 Continuing operations Revenues $ 1,946 $ 1,907 $ 7,683 $ 6,803 Direct operating costs (1,750 ) (1,706 ) (6,794 ) (6,163 ) General and administrative expenses (77 ) (67 ) (268 ) (203 ) Interest income (expense), net (206 ) (194 ) (878 ) (523 ) Equity accounted income (loss), net 2 5 3 8 Impairment reversal (expense), net (602 ) (21 ) (606 ) (21 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net - - 87 - Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares (392 ) 182 (264 ) 836 Other income (expense), net 48 (43 ) 126 (75 ) Income (loss) before income tax from continuing operations (1,031 ) 63 (911 ) 662 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (6 ) (14 ) (167 ) (59 ) Deferred 1 48 95 93 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (1,036 ) $ 97 $ (983 ) $ 696 Discontinued operations Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 3,885 61 3,812 380 Net income (loss) $ 2,849 $ 158 $ 2,829 $ 1,076 Attributable to: Brookfield Business Partners $ 454 $ 194 $ 519 $ 911 Non-controlling interests 2,395 (36 ) 2,310 165



Notes:

Comparative prior period results have been adjusted to reflect our nuclear technology services operation as a discontinued operation presented as a single amount excluded from continuing operations. Our nuclear technology services operation was reported as part of continuing operations until the third quarter of 2023 and has since been classified as discontinued operations for both the current and comparative periods.

