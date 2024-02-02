Mlas Of JMM-Led Alliance Arrive In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 2 (IANS) About 40 MLAs from Jharkhand landed in Hyderabad on Friday and were escorted to a resort on the city outskirts.

The MLAs of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance reached Begumpet Airport in the city by two chartered aircrafts from Ranchi. They were received by some Congress leaders.

The MLA belonging to JMM, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were later escorted to a resort at Shamirpet in two buses amid tight security.

The ruling Congress party in Telangana has made arrangements for the stay of the MLAs till the floor test in Jharkhand Assembly.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has been given the responsibility for the MLAs stay in Hyderabad.

JMM leader Champai Soren took oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Friday, two days after the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Governor C. P. Radhakrishna has given Champai Soren 10 days to prove his majority in the Assembly.

