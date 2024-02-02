Akshay Kumar Becomes Target Of Deepfake Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) In a concerning turn of events, actor Akshay Kumar finds himself in the crosshairs of a deepfake scandal, as a fabricated video has surfaced online, featuring the superstar promoting a game application.

"The actor has never indulged in promotions of any such activity. The source of this video is being looked into and legal action is underway for misusing the actor's identity for false advertising," said the sources.

"A cyber complaint against the social media handle and the company has been filed for creating and promoting this fake video."

In the AI generated video, Akshay is seen saying, "Do you like to play too? I advice you to download this application and try the aviator game. This is the popular slot all over the world that everyone plays here. We are not playing against the casino but against other players."

The users wrote in the comment section: "Fake alert". One fan said: "Deep fake".

Sources close to the actor further said: "He is deeply upset at having his identity misused and has instructed his team to deal with this matter using all legal remedies available."

Earlier, there have been deep fake videos of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, Kajol and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar doing rounds on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. He also has 'Sky Force', 'Singham Again', 'Welcome To The Jungle', 'Hera Pheri 3', and 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat' in the pipeline.

--IANS

sp/dan