Invitation To Press- And Audio Conference Regarding Skanska's Year-End Report 2023 On February 9


2/2/2024 6:30:52 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report will be presented by Anders
Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Magnus Persson, CFO, at a press- and audio conference at 10:00 am CET at Skanska's head office at Warfvinges väg 25 in Stockholm. The press conference will be webcasted live at , where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

Participate in the audio conference, with the possibility to ask questions. Preferred connection, for best audio quality, please join the call from your phone via the HD Audio web link here:
HD Audio link

  • Backup connection (phone number): If you need to call in via a telephone line use these numbers:
    • +46 (0)8 5051 0031
    • +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
    • +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

After the conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with Magnus Persson. To apply for a meeting please contact [email protected]
no later than February 7.

Welcome!

Antonia Junelind,
SVP, Investor Relations

Karolina Cederhage,
SVP, Communications

For further information please contact:

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at .

The following files are available for download:

Press invitation Q4 2023

SOURCE Skanska

MENAFN02022024003732001241ID1107801922

