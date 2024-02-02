Global Predictive Analytics Market: Forecasts Significant Growth Through 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Predictive Analytics Market by Solution (Customer Analytics, Financial Analytics, Marketing Analytics), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services, Support & Maintenance Services), Industry, Enterprise Size - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
New research on the Predictive Analytics Market has emerged, highlighting its upward trajectory from USD 27.21 billion in 2023 to an anticipated USD 75.58 billion by 2030, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.71%. This comprehensive report offers a granular analysis of market dynamics, including an exploration of various solutions and services alongside industry-specific applications.
Market Insights and Future Outlook
The demand for predictive analytics is increasingly propelled by the need for customer and financial analytics solutions - these segments embody a significant market share and are crucial in forecasting consumer behavior, optimizing financial operations, and enhancing strategic marketing efforts.
Enhanced data-driven decision-making across small, medium, and large enterprises is necessitating advanced analytics solutions. This requirement is further accentuated in sectors such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare & Life Sciences, and IT, which are embracing predictive analytics for risk mitigation, operational efficiency, and personalized customer experiences.
Services and Industry Segmentation Overview
Managed Services Professional Services Support & Maintenance Services
These essential service categories have been systematically evaluated to offer stakeholders a nuanced understanding of the market's service-based intricacies.
A dive into the industry-specific breakout reveals the impact of predictive analytics on various sectors:
Aerospace & Defense Automotive & Transportation Consumer Goods & Retail Energy & Utilities Government & Public Sector
Regional Market Expansion
Geographic analysis uncovers trends and growth opportunities in the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and the burgeoning Asia-Pacific region, earmarking countries like the United States, China, and India as key players due to their technology adoption rates and innovative ecosystems.
Competitive Landscape and Key Player Strategies
In-depth profiles of industry leaders offer detailed analysis and benchmarks against which other market participants can measure their performance. These insights serve as a guide to emerging and established companies aiming to expand their competitive advantage and market presence.
Report Offerings
Key deliverables of the report encompass:
Market Penetration: High-precision insights into the performance of established players within the Predictive Analytics Market. Market Development: Identifies emerging markets and explores penetration across mature segments. Market Diversification: Extensive data on new product launches, untapped regions, and investment opportunities. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Comprehensive market share analysis complemented by strategic insights. Product Development & Innovation: Focused look on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and innovative market developments.
This report is invaluable for businesses aiming to solidify their foothold in the Predictive Analytics Market or those seeking to capitalize on the vast opportunities present in this accelerating field.
Thoughtful businesses and interested stakeholders can explore the full breadth of market insights and delve into strategic analyses to form robust operative decisions, reflective of current trends and future market potentials.
