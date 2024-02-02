Adult Vaccines Market Expected To Expand At A Steady 2024-2031 |Serum Institute Of India, Astrazeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adult Vaccines Market

The global adult vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 16,790.11 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

Market Overview:Adult vaccines are used for immunizing adults against various infectious diseases such as influenza, pneumonia, herpes zoster, diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus. Adult immunization protects individuals and prevents the spread of infectious diseases.The global adult vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 16,790.11 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).Market Dynamics:The adult vaccines market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising awareness regarding adult vaccinations and increasing government efforts to promote immunization programs. For instance, public awareness campaigns are being carried out to educate people about the importance of adult immunizations through different communication channels. Furthermore, government bodies are focusing on expanding the reach of vaccination programs in developing regions which is further expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Driver : Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases That Require Adult VaccinationsAs the global population ages, chronic diseases that were once considered diseases of old age are now appearing at younger ages. Diseases like cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Adults with chronic medical conditions are more susceptible to vaccine-preventable diseases as well as associated complications. This has increased the awareness among healthcare providers and patients about vaccinating adults against diseases they are at high risk of. The need to protect immunocompromised patients and those with pre-existing illnesses is a major factor driving the adult vaccines market. The need to protect immunocompromised patients and those with pre-existing illnesses is a major factor driving the adult vaccines market.Growing Elderly Population Vulnerable to Target ConditionsWith overall global life expectancy increasing, the population of adults aged 65 years and older is witnessing significant growth. This elderly population is at higher risk of pneumonia, shingles and other vaccine-preventable illnesses. They also tend to have a weaker immune response to vaccines compared to younger people. As a result, medical practices are actively recommending booster doses or additional vaccinations for older adults. The market is also witnessing the development and approvals of new vaccines tailored specifically for the aging population. The market will continue witnessing opportunities to vaccinate the growing numbers of senior citizens.Restrain: Low Adult Immunization Rates Despite RecommendationsWhile guidelines recommend routine vaccination of adults for diseases like influenza, pneumonia, herpes zoster and tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis, immunization rates remain disappointing low. Busy patient lifestyles and lack of awareness about the need for booster doses reduce compliance. Even among high-risk groups, nearly 20-50% of adults do not receive recommended non-influenza vaccines. Healthcare providers also have limited resources to identify and follow-up with adult patients. Low uptake of available protective vaccines poses a significant restrain on market revenues, with pharmaceutical players investing in strategies to educate and incentivize adults regarding immunizations.Opportunity: Under-vaccinated Populations in Developing RegionsDeveloped countries have reasonably good vaccination rates among adults, with consecutive efforts made to boost coverage. However, extensive vaccination programs are still lacking across developing parts of Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. These under-vaccinated regions have high disease prevalence and growing adult populations that are often uninsured. Non-governmental organizations and policy-level initiatives are working to make adult immunizations an affordable public health priority in low and middle-income countries. As vaccination programs scale up across less developed markets, they will drive significant future revenues for vaccine manufacturers over the coming decade.Trend: Increasing Role of Self-administered VaccinesA notable trend is the development of vaccines that facilitate self-administration by patients. This enables adults to receive vaccines conveniently without having to visit a doctor's office each time. Self-administered influenza vaccines are already available as nasal sprays or intradermal injections. Vaccines for herpes zoster and others are under research to be offered in pre-filled syringes or other self-use formats. This improves access and compliance, helping to close protection gaps. The adult vaccines market will see considerable advancements in smart design of products that promote self-care and expand immunization coverage among time-constrained adults.List of TOP Players in Market Report are: –GlaxoSmithKline PlcMerck & Co.Sanofi PasteurPfizer Inc.CSL LimitedJohnson & JohnsonSerum Institute of IndiaMedimmuneAstraZeneca Plc.Note: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.Market Detailed Segmentation:By Vaccine: Influenza, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Td/Tdap), Varicella, Human Papillomavirus, Zoster, Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR), Pneumococcal, Hepatitis, OthersBy Vaccine Type: Monovalent, MultivalentBy Technology: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Viral/Bacterial Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Conjugate VaccinesFurthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:Historical data - 2016-2021The base year for estimation - is 2021Estimated Year - 2023Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030Buy This Premium Report and Get Upto 25 % OFF:This Adult Vaccines Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions:◈What are the current global trends in the Adult Vaccines market, and will the market experience an increase or decrease in demand in the upcoming years?◈ What is the expected demand for various product types within the Adult Vaccines market, and what are the emerging Market applications and trends?◈ What are the projections for the global Adult Vaccines Market in terms of capacity, production, production value, cost, profit, market share, supply, consumption, import, and export?◈ How will strategic developments shape the Market trajectory in the medium to long term?◈ What factors contribute to the final price of Adult Vaccines , and what are the raw materials used in its manufacturing?◈ What is the market's growth potential, particularly with the increasing adoption of Adult Vaccines in mining?◈ What is the current and 2022 value of the global market, and who are the leading companies in this market?◈ What recent Market trends can be leveraged to create additional revenue streams?◈ What entry strategies, economic impact mitigation measures, and marketing channels should be considered for the Adult Vaccines Market?Summarized Extracts from TOC of Market StudyChapter 1 Adult Vaccines Introduction and Market Overview1.1 Objectives of the Study1.2 Overview of Adult Vaccines1.3 Scope of The Study1.3.1 Key Market Segments1.3.2 Players Covered1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Adult Vaccines industry1.4 Methodology of The Study1.5 Research Data SourceChapter 2 Executive SummaryChapter 3 Industry Chain AnalysisChapter 4 Market, by TypeChapter 5 Market, by ApplicationChapter 6 Market Analysis by RegionsChapter 7 North America Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 8 Europe Adult Vaccines Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 9 Asia Pacific Adult Vaccines Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 10 Middle East and Africa Adult Vaccines Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 11 South America Adult Vaccines Market Analysis by CountriesChapter 12 Competitive LandscapeChapter 13 Industry OutlookChapter 14 Market ForecastChapter 15 New Project Feasibility AnalysisAbout Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

