Several Trapped In Himachal Cosmetic Unit Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Feb 2 (IANS) Several people are feared to be trapped in a massive fire that broke out in a cosmetic product manufacturing factory located in Himachal Pradesh's industrial hub Baddi in Solan district, officials said.
The officials said that no loss of life has been reported so far. The accident spot is some 32 km from Chandigarh.
Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said a team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) is expected to reach the spot soon to rescue the trapped workers.
He said that fire tenders have been pressed in action to douse the fire.
“An investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of fire,” he said.
--IANS
vg/dan
MENAFN02022024000231011071ID1107801906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.