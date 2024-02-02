Retail Bags Market Share, Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Retail Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

retail bags market size . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global retail bags market size reached US$ 19.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 32.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32% during 2024-2032.

Retail bags serve as essential packaging solutions, playing a crucial role in branding, convenience, and environmental considerations. Available in various materials, such as paper, plastic, or reusable fabrics, these bags are designed to accommodate diverse products and cater to different customer needs. Retailers often use custom-printed bags to enhance brand visibility and convey a unique identity. With an increasing emphasis on sustainability, many businesses are adopting eco-friendly options like biodegradable or recyclable bags to align with consumer values. Retail bags contribute significantly to the overall shopping experience, providing a practical and visually appealing way to carry purchased items while reflecting the values and image of the brand.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable bag options. Consumers now seek packaging solutions that minimize environmental impact, such as biodegradable, compostable, or reusable bags, reflecting a growing awareness of the need for responsible consumption. Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce has also impacted the retail bag market, with increased demand for packaging that accommodates online purchases. Durable and secure bags suitable for shipping and handling contribute to this trend. Customization is another driving force, as retailers recognize the branding potential of unique, eye-catching bag designs that enhance the overall shopping experience and build brand loyalty. Besides, regulatory changes and policies addressing single-use plastics have prompted retailers to explore alternative materials and strategies, fostering innovation in bag production. Cost considerations and operational efficiency remain crucial, with businesses seeking cost-effective yet durable solutions. Moreover, consumer convenience is paramount, leading to the development of features like handles, zip-lock closures, and tear-resistant materials. Retailers also leverage bags as a marketing tool, incorporating promotional messages or QR codes to enhance engagement. This, in turn, is bolstering the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Atlantic Poly, Inc.

International Paper Company

Novolex Corporate

Rainbow Packaging, Inc.

Rutan Poly Industries, Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

The Carry Bag Company Welton Bibby & Baron

Retail Bags Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type and end user.

Breakup by Material Type:



Plastic



Polyethylene (PE)



Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Paper Others

Breakup by End User:



Grocery Stores

Food Service Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

