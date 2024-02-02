Gelatin Market 2024-2032, Global Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Forecast Report

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

The global gelatin market size reached

464,410 Tons in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

526,920 Tons by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

1.37% during 2024-2032 .

Gelatin Market Overview:

Gelatin is a protein-derived substance obtained from collagen, a natural protein found in animal tissues such as skin, bones, and cartilage. It is commonly used as a gelling agent in food products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. In the food industry, gelatin is a key ingredient in products such as jellies, marshmallows, and gummy candies. It provides the texture and stability required for these items. In the pharmaceutical sector, gelatin is used in the production of capsules and tablets, as it is biocompatible and easy to digest. It is also employed in the cosmetic industry in products, such as face masks and creams, for its moisturizing properties. Gelatin's versatility extends to photographic film, paper coating, and even some medical applications, including wound dressings. As concerns about animal welfare and dietary restrictions have grown, plant-based alternatives like agar-agar and pectin are being explored.

Gelatin Market Trends:

The increasing demand for gelatin in the food and beverage industry is driving the global market. Moreover, the rising consumer preference for processed and packaged foods, which often incorporate gelatin, is fueling this trend. Additionally, gelatin is gaining popularity as a protein supplement, further boosting its demand in food applications. Besides, the expanding beauty and personal care industry also contributes to the market's growth. Gelatin is an essential component in various cosmetic products, such as creams, lotions, and hair care products, due to its moisturizing and film-forming properties. The global trend towards clean beauty and natural ingredients further validates the inclusion of gelatin in such products. Moreover, the expansion of the nutraceutical industry, where gelatin is used in making soft and hard capsules for vitamins and dietary supplements, creates a positive market outlook. Also, the increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness is contributing to the growth of nutraceuticals, thereby pushing the need for gelatin.

Competitive Landscape:



Gelita AG (Formerly DGF Stoess)

Rousselot SAS

PB Gelatin (Tessenderlo Group)

Sterling Biotech Ltd

Weishardt Group Nitta Gelatin

Gelatin Market Segmentation:

Raw Material Insights:



Pig Skin

Bovine Hides

Bones Others

End Use Insights:



Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Photography

Cosmetics Others

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

