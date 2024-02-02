Cogeneration Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Cogeneration Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

The global cogeneration equipment market size reached US$ 25.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 41.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.71% during 2023-2028.

Cogeneration equipment, also known as Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems, is a technology that simultaneously generates electricity and useful thermal energy (such as steam or hot water) from a single energy source, typically natural gas, biomass, or waste heat from industrial processes. These systems are manufactured using a combination of specialized components including gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, and heat exchangers. The importance of cogeneration equipment lies in its ability to maximize energy efficiency by utilizing otherwise wasted heat, resulting in reduced greenhouse gas emissions and energy costs. It offers a sustainable solution for various industries, reducing their carbon footprint while improving energy resilience.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility across industries. Additionally, the increasing concern over energy security has led to a heightened interest in cogeneration equipment which is propelling the market growth. Moreover, with the rising frequency and severity of climate-related events, such as storms and wildfires, cogeneration equipment provides a reliable energy source that can withstand such challenges and is impelling market growth. Furthermore, continual advancements in cogeneration technology, including improved system controls, enhanced component efficiency, and better integration with renewable energy sources, are driving increased adoption. In line with this, rapid expansion provides opportunities for businesses to tap into new markets and diversify their energy strategies on a global scale is influencing the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Bosch Group

Innovative Steam Technologies Inc.

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Wood PLC (Foster Wheeler AG)

ANDRITZ AG

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

2G Energy AG

ABB Group

Aegis Energy

EDF Group

BDR Thermea Group B.V.

Baxi Group

Capstone Turbine Corporation Rolls-Royce plc

Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, fuel, capacity, technology and application.

Breakup by Fuel:



Natural Gas

Biomass

Coal Others

Breakup by Capacity:



Up to 30 MW

31MW -60 MW 61 MW- 100 MW

Breakup by Technology:



Reciprocating Engine

Steam Turbine

Combined Cycle Gas Turbine

Gas Turbine Others

Breakup by Application:



Commercial

Industrial Residential

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

