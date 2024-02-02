Chip Mounter Market 2024-2032: Latest Updates, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities, Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Chip Mounter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

The global chip mounter market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032.

A chip mounter, also known as a pick-and-place machine, is a critical component in the electronics manufacturing industry. It is designed to precisely place electronic components, such as integrated circuits (ICS), resistors, and capacitors, onto printed circuit boards (PCBs). Chip mounters are manufactured with a focus on precision engineering. They consist of a gantry system with high-speed robotic arms, vision systems for component recognition, and a conveyor system to transport PCs. They enable high-speed, automated assembly, reducing production time and costs. Their precision ensures that components are correctly placed on PCs, enhancing the overall reliability and performance of electronic devices.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the augmenting demand for consumer electronics is increasing the need for efficient and high-speed assembly processes. Additionally, the growing adoption of eco-friendly chip mounters, designed to minimize volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions and reduce the environmental footprint of production processes is impelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising integration of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing concepts is shaping the future of the chip mounter market. Furthermore, emerging technologies open new markets and applications that can handle these innovative components effectively, propelling the demand for chip mounters. In line with this, rising consumer preferences for customized electronic products continue to rise and fuel the demand for this product in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Hitachi

Samsung

Panasonic

Juki

ASM Pacific Technology

Canon

Essemtec

Ohashi Engineering

Nordson

Sony

Sun Electronic Industries Corporation TOA

Chip Mounter

Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology and application.

Technology Insights:



Hole Technology

Surface Mount Technology Fine Pitch Technology

Application Insights:



Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecommunication Others

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

