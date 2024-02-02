EU Leaders Agree To €50 Billion Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) European Union leaders have reached an agreement on a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine. The leaders of the EU unanimously agreed on Thursday, the 1st of February, on the financial assistance package of €50 billion for Ukraine.

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, expressed his support for providing this aid, emphasizing the Union's understanding of the dire situation and its commitment to supporting Ukraine. He stated that the EU knows“what is at stake” and takes responsibility for assisting Ukraine.

According to Deutsche Welle (DW), the President of the European Council announced during a special summit of EU leaders that an agreement has been reached on the €50 billion aid package for Ukraine over the next four years.

The President of the European Council posted on the social media platform X, saying,“We have reached an agreement. All 27 leaders have agreed on the additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the framework of the EU budget.” He added that this EU aid ensures stable, long-term, and predictable financial support for Ukraine.

Vladimir Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, welcomed the agreement by the European Union and described it as reinforcing the strong unity of the EU. In a message on the X, he stated,“Continued financial support from the European Union strengthens long-term economic and financial stability.”

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, also hailed the EU agreement as a sign of ongoing support for Ukraine, contrary to any discussions of fatigue or reduced assistance. Previously, Hungary had opposed the approval of this EU aid package to Ukraine during an EU meeting in mid-December.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram