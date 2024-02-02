Weekly Recap: 12 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the potential discovery of Amelia Earhart's aircraft, new KFC items, and the January jobs report from ADP.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2024.

Nothing beats mashed potatoes, except mashed potatoes topped with crispy Secret Recipe Fries, warm cheese sauce, bacon crumbles and a three-cheese blend. What could be better than all your favorite flavors smashed together for only $3.49? Adding five KFC's hand-breaded, fan-favorite chicken nuggets for only $2 more.Deep Sea Vision CEO Tony Romeo was not surprised to find the aircraft intact, saying, "We always felt that she [Earhart] would have made every attempt to land the aircraft gently on the water, and the aircraft signature that we see in the sonar image suggests that may be the case." Romeo hopes they can answer that question very soon."The termination of the agreement with Amazon is disappointing, but iRobot now turns toward the future with a focus and commitment to continue building thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better, and that our customers around the world love," said Colin Angle, Founder of iRobot.Hamburglar is stepping up his burger-stealing game – this time, with a new trick up his black-and-white striped sleeve. Introducing the Burgercuda, Hamburglar's never-before-seen getaway car. With the help of the custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, he's making his way coast-to-coast in an attempt at the ultimate burger-stealing heist.The companies have not agreed to terms for a new agreement and upon expiration of the current agreement, Universal Music Group, including Universal Music Publishing Group, will cease licensing content to TikTok and TikTok Music services."Progress on inflation has brightened the economic picture despite a slowdown in hiring and pay," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "Wages adjusted for inflation have improved over the past six months, and the economy looks like it's headed toward a soft landing in the U.S. and globally."PEEPS® has teamed up with Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton, just a bunny's hop away from the one and only PEEPS® headquarters, to unveil a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive stay for fans of all ages: the PEEPS® Sweet Suite! The PEEPS® Sweet Suite will transport fans to an Easter wonderland filled with playful PEEPS® decorations, whimsical furnishings, and an irresistible taste of the PEEPS® 2024 flavor lineup.Available Friday, Feb. 2 on the App Store, Lowe's Style Studio takes advantage of the unique capabilities of spatial computing to help customers visualize and design their dream kitchen from the comfort of their own home, making home improvement easier than ever.Two high-profile breast cancer survivors, with the nation's top breast cancer doctors backing them, launched the Pink Eraser Project that will accelerate development of life saving breast cancer vaccines, aiming to shorten the process by 25 years.Jif has partnered with Instant Commerce leader Gopuff to build a standalone microsite that makes it easy for customers to #SaveTheCelery this year. Customers can visit on Sunday February 11, to get a free jar of Jif delivered by Gopuff in minutes, saving the celery one stalk at a time – all without missing a moment of action (while supplies last).The North American market gets an all-new energy-efficient platform, cutting fuel consumption by up to 10 percent while also enhancing the safety level significantly. The new platform will be the base for a range of new models in the coming years, utilizing the company's broad palette of electric- and renewable fuel technologies, as well as efficient combustion engines.Timed to football's biggest event, DoorDash will DoorDash stuff from all the commercials – awarding one lucky winner with items advertised throughout the duration of the game. From cars to snacks to desserts, self-care products and even tax service, DoorDash will give it all away. Just crack the code during DoorDash's Big Game commercial for a chance to obtain it all.

