(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diageo Plc. - ?Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Diageo Plc (Diageo) is an alcoholic beverages company that produces, distributes, markets, and sells spirits and beer products. Its product portfolio includes whisky, liqueur, beer, vodka, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) whisky, Canadian whisky, rum, ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages, liqueurs, gin, and tequila.

The report furnishes a wealth of information and valuable insights into Diageo's technology activities, making it an indispensable resource for those interested in the company's digital transformation endeavors. It offers a deep understanding of Diageo's digital transformation strategies and innovation programs, shedding light on how the company leverages technology to drive growth and innovation.

Furthermore, the report presents an overview of Diageo's technology initiatives, encompassing details about partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions. This provides readers with a comprehensive view of the company's technology-driven initiatives and its commitment to remaining at the forefront of innovation within its industry.

The company own more than 200 brands. Some of the company's renowned brands are Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Baileys, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Guinness, and Tanqueray. Diageo owns and leases manufacturing, distilling, blending, bottling, and packaging facilities. The company distributes products through independent wholesalers and retailers, distributors and brokers, subsidiary companies, joint venture arrangements, and third-party distributors. It also sells its products through brewers, retail groups, and regional independent wholesalers and on-trade and off-trade operations. Diageo is headquartered in London.

Scope



Diageo has been applying a range of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics process automation (RPA) to improve productivity and business processes.

Diageo has begun using drones for watering its agave fields in Jalisco, Mexico. As opposed to conventional spraying methods which spray every plant evenly regardless of its water and nutritional feed needs, the drones identify agave plants which require water and nutritional feed and sprays only those ones.

In the US, Diageo has been tapping big data and predictive analytics to understand consumer behavior and help store-owners stock more of high-demand products. Diageo opened the Diageo Collaboration Center, a 17,000 square-foot facility, in Stamford, Connecticut. The facility helps Diageo's partners, distributors, and customers to unlock new opportunities and find solutions for challenges confronting the alcohol beverages industry. It enables Diageo to quickly share insights and work more closely with partners to generate new business opportunities.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into Diageo' tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnership & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Vivanda

Instagram

Beerboard

GladCloud

IBM

SAP

Siemens

Google DFS

For more information about this company profile visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900