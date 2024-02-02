Meat, Poultry And Seafood Packaging Market Soars At US$ 13.2 Billion By 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

US dominates global meat, poultry, and seafood consumption, fueling packaging market growth.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market is expected to be valued at US$ 7.7 billion in 2024. For 2023, the valuation CAGR was marked at 3.1%. The market's progress is projected to be invigorating from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 5.3%. By 2034, the market value is forecast to hit US$ 13.2 billion.The packaging industry is expected to experience growth due to changing consumer eating habits and lifestyles. Consumers now prioritize fresh, convenient, and easy-to-use products. The industry is adopting innovative solutions such as vacuum packaging, modified atmosphere packaging, and active packaging to meet this demand. These solutions help to extend the shelf life of products and ensure that they remain fresh and safe for consumption.The market's growth is attributed to the rise in demand for processed food products, which require specialized packaging solutions to protect them from contamination, maintain their freshness, and ensure convenience in usage. To meet this demand, the packaging industry has developed innovative solutions such as retort, aseptic, and flexible packaging. These packaging solutions have become increasingly popular in the food industry for their ability to extend the shelf life of products and provide better protection against external factors.Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report:The rising awareness about food safety and hygiene among consumers. In the current period, consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the safety and quality of the food products they consume. Consequently, the packaging industry has been focusing on developing innovative solutions that protect food products from contamination and ensure their safety for consumption.“The rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions as consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of packaging waste fueling the market growth. They are now looking for eco-friendly options that are biodegradable, recyclable, or made from renewable resources. In response to this demand, packaging companies are developing sustainable packaging materials that offer the same level of protection and convenience as conventional packaging solutions, " - Says Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights.Key Takeaways from the Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging MarketThe meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market in China is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.The poultry segment is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 36.3% market share in 2024.With a 38.4% share, the modified atmosphere segment will significantly drive the global market by 2024.The market for meat, poultry, and seafood packaging in the United States is estimated to record a growth of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034.Request Report Methodology:Competitive LandscapeThe meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market is filled with manufacturers, ranging from multinational organizations to small and medium-sized firms. Companies compete on many levels, including product quality, price, distribution network, and marketing methods. Several new companies are entering the industry, whereas advancement in rapid and flexible packaging is increasing the competition. Overall, the industry is extremely competitive and provides clients with a variety of choices.In 2022, Berry Global Group Inc., a key player in the packaging industry, acquired RPC Group PLC (RPC) for a whopping US$ 6.5 billion. The acquisition was made to produce value-added solutions that offer a protective barrier for plastic packaging firms. This strategic move is expected to boost the company's growth and increase its annual revenue to US$ 150 million.Key Market PlayersBemis Company Inc.AEP Industries Inc.DuPont (EI) de NemoursSmurfit Kappa GroupVisy Industries Holdings Pty LtdTri-Mach Group Inc.Printpack, Inc.Orora Packaging Australia Pty LtdABBE CORRUGATED PTY. LTDCambridge Packing Company.Buy this Exclusive Report:Market SegmentationBy Packaging Technology:Vacuum SkinModified AtmosphereBy Meat Type:PoultrySeafoodMeatBy Application Type:Proceed ProductsFresh & Frozen ProductsReady To Eat ProductsBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEast AsiaSouth AsiaEuropeOceaniaThe Middle East and AfricaAuthorIsmail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.Explore Related Reports -The anticipated trajectory of the global antimicrobial packaging ingredient market for food packaging market reflects a promising growth pattern. Projections suggest that by the year 2023, the market is poised to achieve a substantial value of US$ 2,810 million. Looking ahead to 2033, experts anticipate a significant upswing, reaching an estimated market value of US$ 4,281 million. This forecast indicates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% over the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2033.The frozen food packaging market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated market value of US$ 900 million in 2023. As we look ahead to 2033, this market is expected to experience significant expansion, reaching a noteworthy US$ 2.0 billion. The anticipated surge in sales reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% throughout the forecast period. 