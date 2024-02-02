Hatfield Township Municipal Authority, PA, Enhances Asset Management And Reporting With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting a system that could automate work orders and digitize asset management, Hatfield Township Municipal Authority, PA, began searching for a new solution. After a comprehensive search, it chose to partner with OpenGov , known for its innovation in municipal asset management software.Located less than an hour from Philadelphia, leadership at the Authority was committed to modernizing its operations to better serve the community. In the search for a new solution, it sought a system that could provide better visibility into the status of capital assets and the ability to manage and track asset maintenance efficiently. OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its GIS Integration, user-friendly mobile application, and automated work orders, all of which were aligned with the Authority's requirements.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, Hatfield Township Municipal Authority is set to transform its approach to asset management. Anticipated benefits include improved operational efficiency, streamlined asset tracking, and enhanced reporting at all leadership levels. The new system will also facilitate detailed historical documentation for each asset, thereby optimizing facilities management and empowering the Authority with tools to make informed, strategic decisions.Hatfield Township Municipal Authority, PA, joins the ranks of thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize their work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the unique needs of government entities.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

